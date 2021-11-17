RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Public Information Officer

Position Title: Pubic Information Officer Job ID: 15031 Open To: Public Open Period: November 17, 2021 - November 27, 2021

Overview: The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class. More information is available on the DMPED’s website at dmped.dc.gov. DMPED is seeking a Public Information Officer (PIO) for its Communications unit.

The Communications unit is responsible for leading communications efforts (media relations, community outreach, public engagement events and digital media) for DMPED. The incumbent of this position will serve in the role of Director of Communications and is responsible for the day-to-day communications and interaction with the public, press, stakeholders, business leaders and potential businesses -- both domestically and internationally; and the office's long-term strategic communications, including marketing and branding. Coordination between two roles requires positioning day-to-day activities in terms of the Deputy Mayor's larger goals and/or objectives. This position requires a professional, highly-motivated, detail and goal-oriented individual who possess demonstrated abilities and skills in the performance of high level internal and external communications, as well as public and media relations.

Position Description: The PIO is the principal spokesperson for responses to all media inquiries received by DMPED, providing recognized authoritative advice to the Deputy Mayor and other District officials, as appropriate, regarding best approaches to public statements. Additionally, the PIO manages media events including press briefings for conferences, public meetings, economic development programs and projects pertaining to the agency.

Specific responsibilities include:

Production of press advisories, press releases, policy or factual statements, talking points and speeches for the Deputy Mayor, DMPED officials, Mayor and other high-level officials.

Manages press and media relation by fielding media calls, coordinating press releases and requests, speaking on behalf of the DMPED.

Coordinates communications, messaging and media matters between the District's agencies within the Economic Development Cluster and the Executive Office of the Mayor, as well as messages around key issues such as the city's budget development and execution.

Attends press meetings and press briefings where the Deputy Mayor or an official reporting to the Deputy Mayor is a participant.

Responsible for strategic communications, including issues and crisis response, predicting problems before they arise, and laying out a strategic direction and focused course of action.

Oversees and manages DMPED’s online presence via its social media accounts and website.

Curates, plans and executes economic development, real estate, and business development related public events on behalf of the District government.

Experience/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree with focus in marketing, public relations, communications or related field preferred.

7-10 years of similar work experience.

Mastery of communication principles, methods, practices and techniques; and interpersonal relations practices.

Superior ability to generate creative ideas, and the excellent analytical skills necessary to evaluate their effectiveness.

Ability to organize, manage and drive multiple projects, and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Expert ability to handle crisis communications.

Familiarity with the District of Columbia’s neighborhoods and economic development matters a plus.

Significant experience working with reporters and other members of the media.

Mastery of and skill to deliver key messaging across multiple platforms, with focus on social media.

Exceptional planning and organizing skills, with the ability to manage large-scale meetings and events.

Strong attention to detail.

Team oriented and very collaborative.

Superior oral and written communication skills.

Desire to leverage skills to serve the public interest required; interest in local economic, business and community development preferred.

Demonstrated advanced experience with Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint is required.

Salary: This position is a grade 15 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $112,206 to $158,535. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors, including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons, and agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources (DCHR) website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.