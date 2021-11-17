Smarter AI Announces Update of AI Model Partner
Edgetensor DMS 2.0 is now available in the AI Store™
With increasingly dangerous roadways, we believe in a world where AI can help to make roads safer. The new-and-improved Edgetensor DMS 2.0, will help improve driving behavior and reduce fatalities.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smarter AI, a leader in AI cameras and enablement software, has launched its newest version from AI model partner Edgetensor. Edgetensor DMS 2.0 is available today with Smarter AI Dashcams and other leading AI camera systems based on the Smarter AI Platform.
“We are excited and proud of the new launch of Edgetensor DMS 2.0,” says Rajesh Narasimha, CEO of Edgetensor. “With increasingly dangerous roadways, we believe in a world where AI technology can help to make roads safer. The new-and-improved Edgetensor DMS 2.0, will help improve driving behavior and reduce fatalities.”
"Our DMS 2.0 analyzes the driving behavior in real-time and generates key metrics to raise alerts on events such as distraction, fatigue or high cognitive load while reducing alert desensitization," says Soumitry Ray, CTO of Edgetensor.
Precision DMS enables trusted data and decisions for:
Fleet operators to monitor and improve regulatory compliance, efficiency, and driver safety.
Automotive OEMs to improve regulatory compliance and driving safety.
Smarter AI enables camera users to program AI-like apps on a phone. Smarter AI is supported by the AI Store™, the company’s growing ecosystem of AI developers and models, including cabin monitoring, driver assistance, driver ID, and driver monitoring. Smarter AI APIs enable integration with legacy devices, sensors and systems, including fleet management, telematics, and video telematics systems.
“Edgetensor DMS 2.0 is working very well for immediate driver training, such as phone use, as well as for driver scoring. Combined with the flexibility of the Smarter AI Platform, we can really provide a precision Driver Monitoring Solution for each customer without the customization effort,” says Claude Hocheurtiner, Director of Products and Data for Smarter AI.
Smarter AI supports new and legacy cameras with Smarter AI Dashcams, Smarter AI Gateways, and other leading AI camera systems powered by the Smarter AI Platform.
To learn more about Smarter AI and its offerings, please visit https://smarterai.camera/.
About Smarter AI
AI is transforming CCTV cameras and their use cases. Because each use case requires unique AI models and programming, Smarter AI software-defined cameras:
* Download AI like apps on a phone, and are
* Supported by AI Store™, our growing ecosystem of AI models and developers, to
* Enable any camera network with precision AI for trusted data and decisions
Smarter AI has been deployed by carriers, device makers, and service providers to millions of endpoints worldwide. More information is available at https://smarterai.camera.
About Edgetensor
Edgetensor is focused on building a camera-based AI data2deploy platform for Fleet and Automotive safety. The Edgetensor AI SDK is powered by a proprietary inference engine that runs on platforms ranging from low-power ARM devices to x64 servers delivering fast and efficient AI applications for commodity and custom hardware. More information at https://edgetensor.com.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
