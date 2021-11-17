Hummingbird Creative Group Launches New Brand Platform for Wake Oasis Coffee
Cary-based agency introduces branding for coffee franchise on a local and national levelCARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hummingbird Creative Group (https://hummingbird-creative.com/), a full-service boutique branding agency located in Cary NC, has launched a new branding concept for Wake Oasis Coffee (https://wakeoasiscoffee.com/).
The Hummingbird team has defined brand strategy, developed a sustainable brand messaging and creative platform that differentiates the brand in the marketplace, and begun implementing marketing tactics for Wake Oasis Coffee. In an effort to integrate all the franchise’s marketing activities, Hummingbird is also working with the franchise to develop national media, public relations, sales enablement, and digital marketing strategies.
“The Hummingbird team is so excited to once again work alongside Jeff Vojta, Co-Founder of Dilworth Coffee® on the Wake Oasis Coffee project,” said Wendy Coulter, CEO of Hummingbird Creative Group. “We have worked with Jeff on many coffee and beverage concepts over the past 25 years, and this joint venture with Paul Peterson is most exciting for my team as we venture into creating and building a franchise brand from the ground up. Beyond the B2B franchise marketing, it will stretch us to really look at integrated marketing as a repeatable system that can be used by franchisees to grow sales in the new stores at the retail level in the B2C space.”
The Wake Oasis Coffee franchise is a novel drive-thru modular box shop concept utilizing convertible shipping containers to create a very unique aesthetic that reflects modern architecture trends, sustainability, and reusability. Wake Oasis Coffee franchisees will have the opportunity to own and operate a beach-inspired drive-thru or brick and mortar coffee shop oasis business specializing in coffees, teas, and related items. The company completed the FDD formation process and has been approved to make offers and sales of Wake Oasis Coffee franchises in 28 states. They launched sales in August 2021 in North and South Carolina.
“Our goal with what we do at Wake Oasis is to ensure that every customer leaves with a smile on their face,” said Paul Peterson, Founder and President of Wake Oasis Coffee. “We know we have an amazing concept and products, and Hummingbird’s creative ideas bring to life a feeling that is more than just walking into a coffee shop, but rather an emotional experience of walking into an oasis and being served a ‘Cup of Joy’ customized just for you.”
To learn more about Hummingbird and view a portfolio of branding projects, visit https://hummingbird-creative.com/portfolio/.
About Hummingbird Creative Group:
Headquartered in Cary, NC, Hummingbird Creative Group is a boutique full-service branding agency serving admired brands nationwide to build business value through clear communication of brand differentiation. The agency works primarily with leaders of manufacturing/distribution, healthcare, B2B, non-profits, retail and service businesses to define brand strategy, develop sustainable branding campaigns and implement sales enablement programs. The Hummingbird team’s passion is to strengthen each client's promise, presence and profitability over time to help their client brands TAKE FLIGHT AND SOAR! To learn more about Hummingbird Creative Group, visit https://hummingbird-creative.com/.
About Wake Oasis Coffee:
Wake Oasis Coffee House has been a North Carolina favorite since bringing our beach-inspired coffee paradise to Apex, NC in 2008! Our exclusive, innovative design attracts attention and offers customers that coffee oasis feeling inspiring a few moments of peaceful joy during their hectic days. To learn more about Wake Oasis Coffee and becoming a developer partner, investor, or franchisee, visit https://wakeoasiscoffee.com/.
Wendy Coulter
Hummingbird Creative Group
+1 919-854-9100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other