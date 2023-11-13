Hummingbird Creative Group Honored with Marcom, Davey, and Hermes Awards
Cary-based agency receives accolades for creative design work from top industry awards organization.
We are always honored and grateful to receive awards for our creative branding work from these outstanding organizations and our peers around the world who serve as judges.”CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hummingbird Creative Group, a boutique branding agency located in Cary NC, is celebrating the results of the 2023 awards circuit, winning several industry awards recognizing the agency’s digital branding, marketing, and creative efforts.
— Wendy Coulter, CEO of Hummingbird Creative Group
The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) presents the Hermes Awards to honor excellence in marketing and communication, with thousands of print and digital entries submitted internationally each year. This year, Hummingbird Creative Group received the Platinum Award, the association’s highest honor, in the Pro-Bono category for their work on the 2029 Summer World University Games Bid Book, and another Platinum Award in the Illustration and Design category for Environmental Branding for Neuma by Kymanox. Additionally, Hummingbird received a Gold Award in the Integrated Marketing Campaign category for their work with Vestaron on the Spear RC Product Launch at Commodity Classic Campaign.
The MarCom awards honor excellence in marketing and communication, with thousands of print and digital entries submitted internationally each year. This year, Hummingbird Creative Group received the Platinum Award, the association’s highest honor, in the Corporate Identity category for their work on the rebrand of Brilliant Numbers, and a Honorable Mention Award in the Website category for their work for Stillwater Development.
The Davey awards honor small agencies for achievement in creativity. They are sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a “Who’s Who” of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms. Hummingbird received a 2023 Silver Davey Award in the Logo Suite category for their work with Clarus Partners on their AkuSuite Software Logo Design.
“We are always honored and grateful to receive awards for our creative branding work from these outstanding organizations and our peers around the world who serve as judges.” said Wendy Coulter, CEO of Hummingbird Creative Group. “I believe what makes our creative projects stand out from other agencies is our focus on differentiation, brand orientation, and messaging supported by a strong visual branding platform to drive brand value for our clients.”
2023 marks Hummingbird Creative Group’s 28th year in business, helping organizations build business value through better branding. To learn more about Hummingbird and view a portfolio of branding projects, visit https://hummingbird-creative.com/portfolio/.
About Hummingbird Creative Group
Headquartered in Cary, NC, Hummingbird Creative Group is a boutique full-service branding agency serving admired brands nationwide to build business value through clear communication of brand differentiation. The agency works primarily with leaders of manufacturing/distribution, healthcare, B2B, non-profits, retail and service businesses to define brand strategy, develop sustainable branding campaigns and implement sales enablement programs. The Hummingbird team’s passion is to strengthen each client's promise, presence and profitability over time to help their client brands TAKE FLIGHT AND SOAR! To learn more about Hummingbird Creative Group, visit https://hummingbird-creative.com/.
Wendy Coulter
Hummingbird Creative Group, Inc.
+1 919-812-0284
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok