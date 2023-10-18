Insightful Visionaries Beep Kickball Charity Event: Celebrating Inclusivity and Community Support This Sunday Oct 22
Beep Kickball, an adapted sport designed for individuals with visual impairments, will take center stage during event in Raleigh, NC
The Beep Kickball Charity Event promises to be an inspiring and memorable occasion, highlighting the importance of inclusion, community support, and the transformative power of sports.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightful Visionaries Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities, is excited to announce the upcoming Beep Kickball Charity Event, hosted by the Hardbody Sports Kickball League. This event is set to take place on Sunday, October 22, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus, located at 4301 Columbus Club Drive, Raleigh, NC 27604.
Beep Kickball, an adapted sport designed for individuals with visual impairments, will take center stage during the event. The sport is characterized by players wearing blindfolds to level the playing field and bases and the ball emitting beeping sounds to facilitate location tracking. This adaptation enables people with visual impairments to actively participate in a sport that promotes inclusivity and teamwork.
John Ingram is more than just an indivdual navigating life without sight. He has over ten years as a coach, guiding players while emphasizing teamwork. He will coach the red and the blue teams in a Beep Kickball demonstration.
The charity event will feature a kickball tournament, orchestrated by the Hardbody Sports Kickball League, who are not only passionate about kickball but also committed to community activism. The league, founded by Lashern "Squeaky" Williams, has grown over the years, with over 100 members ranging from ages 7 to 50. They passionately support various charities, community and school programs, all while promoting sportsmanship and empathy on and off the field. Their motto, "We may all be different and special in our own ways, but we are all family. Hardbody Family," underscores their commitment to unity and community.
The Beep Kickball Charity Event will kick off with a warm welcome from Wake County Commissioner Don Mail, representing District 1, and an official kickoff led by The Sports Shop with Reese and K-Mac. Erroll Reese is , an individual who not only hosts a sports show but also actively contributes to charitable causes.
Fire Engine 21 from the Wake County Fire Department will be on-site to engage the children, and there will also be food trucks, vendors and an onsite raffle will be held, giving attendees a chance to win exciting prizes. Spectators are welcome to attend the event free of charge. Players are invited to participate with a $10 donation, which will support Insightful Visionaries Inc.'s mission to empower individuals with disabilities through advocacy, health, education, arts, sports, and entertainment. You will need to bring your own seating to this event.
The Beep Kickball Charity Event promises to be an inspiring and memorable occasion, highlighting the importance of inclusion, community support, and the transformative power of sports. For player registration and more information, please call 919.594.0214 or follow Hardbody Sports on Facebook.
The event is made possible through the generous sponsorship of organizations including:
● Raleigh Wake Council of the Blind
● Covington Law
● Foundation Fighting Blindness
Here's a list of coaches and their respective kickball teams for the upcoming kickball tournament, all under the guidance of Lashern "Squeaky" Williams, the owner of Hardbody Sports Kickball League:
● Coach Clayton Willis: Xander Elite
● Coach Alston: Powerball
● Coach Keosha Brumant: Fireball
● Coach Ally Stevenson: 4th Time Ladies Kickball Champions
● Ntshoko Ivey and Adriana Lynch: Digital Marketing Team
● Coach Ty Mills and Miaya Alston: Free Smoke
● Coach Nicole Thick: New Kicks on the Block
We would like to extend a special thank you to Alyson R. Gillis, a player of Hardbody Sports Kickball League and Community Liason for collaborating with Justin Covington, Insightful Visionaries Sports Program Director to create this awesome charity event!
To make a donation please visit insightfulvisionaries.org.
About Insightful Visionaries, Inc.: Insightful Visionaries, Inc. is a non-profit 501(C)(3) organization dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities. Led by President and Founder Carolyn Marshall Covington, their mission encompasses advocacy, health, education, arts, sports, and entertainment, with a focus on increasing community awareness related to persons with disabilities.
