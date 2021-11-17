HTI Plastics is proud to be a Showcase Exhibitor at SHOT Show® 2022
A leader in plastics manufacturing, HTI Plastics is looking forward to showcasing what we have to offer for the sporting goods industry at SHOT Show® 2022.LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leader in the plastics manufacturing industry, HTI Plastics is proud to announce they'll be a sporting goods exhibitor at SHOT Show® 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada - January 2022.
HTI Plastics offers numerous plastic products that can be fully customized, or standard products as well.
HTI Plastics leads the way in cutting edge technology for the newest products in the shooting industry, and we've earned a reputation for continual product improvement, innovative ideas, and exceptional response to your product needs.
HTI Plastics holds a Federal Firearms License issued by the ATF, in order to manufacture firearms and their related components. We're also ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certified and have Mil-SPEC experience.
HTI Plastics aims to be a valuable partner to you from the beginning prototype stages of firearms design through the completion of your project. The involvement of our engineering team creates a smooth transition from design to production.
Some of our plastics manufacturing capabilities are Prototyping, RJG Certified, Product Assembly, Precise Color Matching, Insert Molding, Over Molding, Ultrasonic Welding, Barcoding, Turnkey Operations, Federal Firearms License (FFL), Finite Element Analysis (FEA), Mold-Flow Analysis, Machining/Tapping/Drilling, Molded in Checking and Stippling, Retrofit to Existing Stocks, Reinforced Composite Materials, Molded to Fit Recoil Pads, and in-house tool room. With over 30 injection molding machines ranging from 30-1800 tons, we've got a positive solution to your plan!
Polymer Frames, Composite Stocks & Crossbows.
We take pride as an experienced company in firearms manufacturing, we offer design and manufacturing solutions for custom synthetic and plastic handguns and pistols, rifle stocks, coin, and thumbhole stocks, plus a wide range of firearms accessories.
Accessories & Custom Products.
For over 25 years, HTI has been manufacturing handgun and rifle stocks, as well as related accessories including recoil pads, cheek pads, and jackets.
Our design engineers are experts at prototyping new concepts, improving manufacturability of existing designs, and designing for improved manufacturability. In addition, we accept transfer molds and can get your product in production economically.
HTI is well versed in many manufacturing functions critical to the sporting goods industry such as precise color matching, molded-in checkering, and stippling, over molding, and reinforced composite materials. In addition to our extensive firearms expertise, HTI manufactures crossbows, archery components, and supplies a wide variety of recreational product components to manufacturers of fishing, hunting, soccer, volleyball, and many other types of indoor and outdoor sporting equipment.
Our full-service capabilities can help you match the design to your vision.
A World Leader in Injection-Molded Plastics. HTI Plastics is dedicated to manufacturing high quality injection molded products, providing timely deliveries, and creating an atmosphere of continuous improvements where all employees strive to keep both internal and external customers satisfied.
HTI Plastics understands that in today’s world you need a company that is knowledgeable within your industry, provides excellent service and high standards of quality products. Our team will work with you from inception throughout the lifetime of your project.
We look forward to seeing both potential customers and current customers at SHOT Show® 2022.
