HTI Plastics is proud to be a Showcase Exhibitor at SHOT Show® 2022

A leader in plastics manufacturing, HTI Plastics is looking forward to showcasing what we have to offer for the sporting goods industry at SHOT Show® 2022.

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leader in the plastics manufacturing industry, HTI Plastics is proud to announce they'll be a sporting goods exhibitor at SHOT Show® 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada - January 2022.

HTI Plastics offers numerous plastic products that can be fully customized, or standard products as well.
HTI Plastics leads the way in cutting edge technology for the newest products in the shooting industry, and we've earned a reputation for continual product improvement, innovative ideas, and exceptional response to your product needs.

HTI Plastics holds a Federal Firearms License issued by the ATF, in order to manufacture firearms and their related components. We're also ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certified and have Mil-SPEC experience.
HTI Plastics aims to be a valuable partner to you from the beginning prototype stages of firearms design through the completion of your project. The involvement of our engineering team creates a smooth transition from design to production.

Some of our plastics manufacturing capabilities are Prototyping, RJG Certified, Product Assembly, Precise Color Matching, Insert Molding, Over Molding, Ultrasonic Welding, Barcoding, Turnkey Operations, Federal Firearms License (FFL), Finite Element Analysis (FEA), Mold-Flow Analysis, Machining/Tapping/Drilling, Molded in Checking and Stippling, Retrofit to Existing Stocks, Reinforced Composite Materials, Molded to Fit Recoil Pads, and in-house tool room. With over 30 injection molding machines ranging from 30-1800 tons, we've got a positive solution to your plan!

Polymer Frames, Composite Stocks & Crossbows.

We take pride as an experienced company in firearms manufacturing, we offer design and manufacturing solutions for custom synthetic and plastic handguns and pistols, rifle stocks, coin, and thumbhole stocks, plus a wide range of firearms accessories.

Accessories & Custom Products.

For over 25 years, HTI has been manufacturing handgun and rifle stocks, as well as related accessories including recoil pads, cheek pads, and jackets.

Our design engineers are experts at prototyping new concepts, improving manufacturability of existing designs, and designing for improved manufacturability. In addition, we accept transfer molds and can get your product in production economically.

HTI is well versed in many manufacturing functions critical to the sporting goods industry such as precise color matching, molded-in checkering, and stippling, over molding, and reinforced composite materials. In addition to our extensive firearms expertise, HTI manufactures crossbows, archery components, and supplies a wide variety of recreational product components to manufacturers of fishing, hunting, soccer, volleyball, and many other types of indoor and outdoor sporting equipment.

Our full-service capabilities can help you match the design to your vision.

A World Leader in Injection-Molded Plastics. HTI Plastics is dedicated to manufacturing high quality injection molded products, providing timely deliveries, and creating an atmosphere of continuous improvements where all employees strive to keep both internal and external customers satisfied.

HTI Plastics understands that in today’s world you need a company that is knowledgeable within your industry, provides excellent service and high standards of quality products. Our team will work with you from inception throughout the lifetime of your project.

We look forward to seeing both potential customers and current customers at SHOT Show® 2022.
You can learn more about us online at htiplastic.com

Ryan Lund
HTI Plastics
+1 402-474-4690
email us here

About

Founded in 1985, our humble entrance into the plastics manufacturing business was as a small molder, in-house engineering, and tool room, and we trace our product debut to the design and manufacturing of one of the first vaginal applicators. Today, our plastic pharmaceutical applicators are used in a wide range of treatments in both prescription and over-the-counter markets, and we’ve expanded into the design and production of custom and proprietary thermoplastic injection-molded products for a variety of pharmaceuticals, animal health, food packaging, sporting goods, and other custom products. HTI Plastics has experienced remarkable growth since 1985, and after being acquired by PCE, Inc. our capabilities expanded significantly in plastics manufacturing. We know there are more innovations to be discovered, and we want to work with our customers to find new solutions for their needs. We are continually striving to make improvements to our proprietary products and are always working with our customers to bring new products to market. As your needs evolve, HTI Plastics is using the latest technology to set the pace for the plastics injection molding and blow molding industries. Our high-speed precision machines are housed in our 95,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art molding facility. We practice continuous process improvement, and HTI Plastics keeps costs low and safety ratings high with our clean assembly environment, FDA and GMP compliance, computerized material distribution system, and on-site resin storage for easy access. HTI Plastics understands that our employees are the key to our success, which is why we invest in their personal and professional well-being. We feel that providing our employees with training, cutting-edge technology and equipment, continued education, and modern facilities will equate to world-class service to our customers. You’ll see the difference when you work with HTI Plastics. We still believe that our phones should be answered by a real person, and our dedicated and experienced staff ensures you get personal assistance, fast order turnaround and expedited customer care. About PCE Inc. PCE Inc was founded in 1993. PCE was built on three principles: Build our company: Develop and/or acquire new companies, products and/or services that build on or complement existing products and the industries we serve. Seek cutting-edge technology: Develop, acquire or utilize the latest technologies to insure our ability to compete in and lead in the industries we serve. Support our employees: Develop and cross train our employees at all levels to ensure each individual is able to maximize their capabilities. We believe that should invest in equipment, tooling, computers, automation, education and facilities that enable each individual to maximize their efforts. The PCE Plastics Group has the capabilities in 3 types of plastics manufacturing which are blow-molding, injection molding and pipe & profile extrusion. PCE is doing business across the globe for every size of company from just a few employees up to hundreds of thousands. We pride ourselves on the dedication we have to our customers. We know that no two customers are alike. Every call is answered by a live person; customization and customer specification is regular operating procedure and achieving the quality results that our customers expect.

Custom Injection Molding Manufacturer

