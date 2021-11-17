COVID-19 exposure notification tool now available

The WI Exposure Notification tool is now available to download for free from the Google Play Store, or to enable in Settings on your iPhone. This new tool can help reduce the transmission of COVID-19 by notifying people who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive.

Once you activate the tool or install the app, your phone exchanges anonymous signals with other phones that are near it for at least 15 minutes. If another person with the tool activated tests positive for COVID-19, they can then send an alert using the tool, allowing people who may have been exposed to get the care they need and avoid exposing others.

Learn more on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.