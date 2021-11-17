Submit Release
Morgan City Couple Wins Easy 5 Jackpot

 

One Morgan City couple was “shocked, surprised and excited” when they found out they won the November 3 Easy 5 jackpot on a quick pick ticket worth $115,450! Michael Smith randomly purchased the ticket at Ganaway’s, which is where Smith works.

“I plan to pay off my car and buy a car for my husband,” said Smith.

The couple was extremely excited about their win and the chance for an early retirement.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 09-16-18-27-34.

Ganaway’s will receive a one-time bonus of $1,154.50, which is 1 % of the prize.

The couple took home $81,969.50 after state and federal tax withholdings.

Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. Draw-style game tickets must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Anyone who may have a gambling problem or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem should call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help.

