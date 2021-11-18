3forge Rapid Growth Drives APAC Expansion

3forge selects Singapore to support Tier 1 global banking growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3forge, a leader in real-time and historical data visualization technology and complex workflows, announced their expansion in Asia-Pacific today with the opening of a new Singapore office. Following last year’s London expansion, this new addition significantly increases 3forge’s global footprint.

Asia Pacific markets and businesses play an increasingly important role in the global economy and supply chains. This provides 3forge a spectrum of opportunities, enabling expansive technology investment and fostering innovation. The Singapore office will firmly establish 3forge’s Asia-Pacific sales and support presence and enable the team to continue to expand the client base across the globe. The firm is also launching a recruitment program across all offices to support continued growth.

Over 20% of global equities flows through 3forge’s software every day. Adding on-the-ground support in Asia, in combination with their existing US and European presence, enables 3forge to provide true 24 hour “follow the sun” support for their award-winning performance platform clients.

Robert Cooke, Founder and CTO, commented: “We are delighted that so many financial firms and other industry participants around the globe have adopted the 3forge platform” He continued “Establishing a local presence in Singapore allows us to provide our clients with the best possible service while enabling us to access new and exciting dynamic markets.”

