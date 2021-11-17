Gateway Classic Cars Brings Hope and the Joy of Christmas this Holiday Season with Toys for Tots

Fire Truck O'Toys was created in 2011 by Children’s Miracle Network Ambassador Mackenzie Scott. To date, Fire Truck O’Toys has delivered tens of thousands of toys to boys and girls in local-area hospitals since its inception.

Toys for Tots’ program is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve. They distribute toys to America's less fortunate children and through the gift of a new toy, help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope.