Gateway Classic Cars Brings Hope and the Joy of Christmas this Holiday Season with Toys for Tots
Gateway Classic Cars gives back this Holiday Season at Their Showrooms’ Holiday Celebration
We would love for you to come join us and spread the joy to these children during this holiday season.”UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gateway Classic Cars is hosting its annual Holiday Open House on December 4th from 10am-3pm. "We would like to invite you, your family, and your fellow car enthusiasts to join us in the return of this gloriously fun holiday get-together. Let us celebrate and help support the amazing work of Toys for Tots and Fire Truck O’Toys."
Toys for Tots’ program is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve. They distribute toys to America's less fortunate children and through the gift of a new toy, help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope. The program was founded in 1947 by reservist Major Bill Hendricks.
Fire Truck O'Toys was created in 2011 by Children’s Miracle Network Ambassador Mackenzie Scott. To date, Fire Truck O’Toys has delivered tens of thousands of toys to boys and girls in local-area hospitals since its inception. Gateway Classic Cars is proud to have been part of this success for so many years. Prior to 2020 they’ve delivered over 5,000 toys each year, and this year we are hoping to break the record of over 6,000 toys for Santa to deliver.
All gift donations will support our charity partners Toys for Tots and Fire Truck O’Toys. We will be collecting new and unwrapped toys for Santa to deliver to these children. Food, drinks, and music will be provided for all in attendance. We will have plenty of vendors to help everyone finish their gift list for their loved ones, and several activities and games for children of all ages.
"Gather your family and your friends for an event you do not want to miss as you to help Support Toys for Tots at Gateway Classic Cars Holiday Celebration near you."
Attendees get to experience the world's largest classic and exotic car sales company showcasing classic, collector, exotic cars, and trucks. Our eighteen locations cover the markets of St. Louis, MO (HQ); Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Kansas City, KS; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; Milwaukee, WI; Nashville, TN; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Scottsdale, AZ; and Tampa, FL.
Event Details:
Gateway Classic Cars Holiday Celebration and Children’s Toy Benefit
Date: Saturday, December 4th (Except Scottsdale location)
Date: Saturday, December 11th (at our Scottsdale location)
Time: 10am – 3pm
Location: Gateway Classic Cars of St. Louis – 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon, IL 62269
Phone: (618) 271-3000
