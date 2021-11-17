Formerly Incarcerated Citizens to Receive On-The-Job Training Through Programs Funded With $590,000 in Grants 

Boston, MA — Four organizations will receive funding to place formerly incarcerated citizens reentering the workforce into jobs where they will receive on-the-job training in their new occupations, the Baker-Polito Administration announced today in awarding $590,000 in Re-Entry Workforce Development Demonstration Program grants.

Quinsigamond Community College, Community Work Services, STRIVE Boston, and Future Hope Apprenticeship Program, will each work with public and private business partners to place and train returning citizens into sustainable wage, career-track employment.

The proposed programs would aim to create pathways to securing employment for the returning citizens with business partners in high-demand industry fields including environmental services, culinary, construction and transportation.

The Re-Entry Workforce Development Demonstration Program is an outcome of the Baker-Polito Administration’s Task Force on Economic Opportunity for Populations Facing Chronically High Rates of Unemployment, chaired by the Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development, Rosalin Acosta.

The Task Force found that individuals within prison populations experienced complex needs that require intensive interventions for them to be successful in securing and maintaining employment. Access to adequate re-entry services was identified as a barrier to employment that disproportionally impacts the target populations and leads to greater recidivism.

“Creating career pathways for those with chronic high rates of unemployment, like the formerly incarcerated, is critical in our efforts to address inequities in the workforce,” said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta. "Collaborating with our community partners through these grants helps individuals achieve meaningful employment in Massachusetts.”

The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD) contracted with Commonwealth Corporation to administer funding to support re-entry programming.

The following is a complete list of the organizations awarded Re-Entry Workforce Development Demonstration Program grants:

Community Work Services (CWS), Boston – funding amount: $160,000

CWS is focusing on the Environmental Services industry, looking to place graduates into certified environmental assistant occupations. They will partner with Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, Star Market, and Finesse Hospitality to place 21 clients into employment opportunities.

Quinsigamond Community College (QCC), Worcester –funding amount: $100,000

QCC is focusing on the culinary industry, looking to place graduates into food preparation occupations. They will partner with Worcester County House of Correction, Snapchef, and the Massachusetts Restaurant Association to place 16 clients into employment opportunities.

JRI dba STRIVE Boston –funding amount: $130,000

STRIVE is focusing on the health care and social assistance industries, looking to place graduates into security, patient transport and attendance, food and environmental services, direct and relief staff, and therapeutic mentor occupations. They will partner with Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department and Middlesex Sheriff’s Office to place 7 clients into employment opportunities at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Justice Resource Institute.

Future Hope Apprenticeship Program (FHAP), Boston – funding amount: $200,000

FHAP is focusing on the building trades industry and will look to place graduates into skilled laborer occupations. They will partner with Suffolk County House of Corrections to place 12 clients into employment opportunities at Cross Country Painting and Built Better 55.

