New opinions: Nov. 17

Highlight: Under N.D. Sup. Ct. Admin. R. 13, § 10(a), the findings and order of the judicial referee have the effect of the findings and order of the district court until superseded by a written order of a district court judge.

Juvenile court’s finding that father abandoned child is not clearly erroneous when the father has not provided care for or had any contact with the child since 2007 or 2008, and has not made any significant attempts to locate the child or have the child placed in his care.

Juvenile court is not required to specifically identify and discuss each best interest factor if the Court is able to discern how the juvenile court’s findings apply to the best interest factors.

When a child is deprived by the parents, no finding of exceptional circumstances is required to be made by the juvenile court to grant a guardianship. The finding of deprivation eliminates the need for a finding of exceptional circumstances.