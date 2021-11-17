Pamperbook Takes the Hair & Beauty Industry by Storm
Hair & Beauty Appointment Booking Software Platform Is a Massive Hit with Salons and Freelancers Across the UKCHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PamperBook the ‘on-the-go’ digital appointment booking software platform app for hair and beauty appointment bookings and payments, is taking the hair and beauty industry by storm.
Created by professional beautician and former beauty salon owner Jody Riley, the PamperBook appointment booking software and app has become a massive hit with hair and beauty salons and freelancers throughout the UK.
Hair and beauty customers absolutely love using the booking platform for its simplicity and ease of use to book their hair, beauty and nail appointments.
Since its launch in late 2019 – and having survived the three lockdowns that decimated the hair and beauty trade over 2020 and 2021 – the PamperBook platform has seen an incredible 150,000 hair and beauty appointments booked by 33,000 customers. More than 2,000 hair and beauty salons and freelancers across the UK are now using the platform and app exclusively for their customers to book and pay for hair appointments and beauty treatments.
A unique PamperBook ‘book now’ button, which integrates across all social media platforms, allows customers to book and pay for their appointments in one click.
The PamperBook platform and app empowers hair and beauty salon owners and freelancers with a unique digital diary and appointments booking system. The platform not only gives them full control over their diary, but also takes customer payments using the unique PamperPay service, which has processed a phenomenal 200,000 transactions in the past five months alone.
PamperBook works like a virtual PA, transforming the way hair and beauty salon owners interact with their customers. The technology has also partnered with Facebook and Instagram to provide salons and freelancers with a unique ‘PamperBook Now’ button on their social media accounts.
Salons and freelancers using PamperBook have seen on average a 25% increase in bookings – and more than 50% of those bookings are booked out of working hours, demonstrating the immense value of using PamperBook to support their business.
PamperBook allows customers to check date availability and book hair appointments and beauty treatments directly with the salon or freelancer.
It takes away the need for a dedicated receptionist and staff costs, thus saving money and increasing bookings by an average of 25%.
Ensures customers can book appointments at any time of day or night, with more than 50% of bookings made out of salon hours.
Mac/PC/Smartphone and smart device-friendly, with more than 70% of customers preferring to book online.
Diary reminders and push notifications for salon owners and customers.
Customers can pay for their treatments through the unique PamperPay payment service to secure their appointments.
Partnered with Facebook and Instagram with a dedicated PamperBook ‘Book Now Button’.
PamperBook was created and designed by a beautician and beauty salon owner for salon owners. The idea for the app was conceived in 2017, when single parent and mother of two Jody Riley tried to find and book a hair appointment without any success whilst on holiday in the Lake District. Jody took two years to plan and conduct market research, before finally launching PamperBook in late 2019.
Despite three pandemic lockdowns over 2020 and 2021, PamperBook is taking the hair and beauty industry by storm, with salon owners and freelancers signing up in their droves on a daily basis.
PamperBook founder and CEO, Jody Riley, said:
‘When I first created the idea for PamperBook, I wanted to design a booking system that would streamline the appointment booking process and really help salon businesses and freelancers. The appointment booking process is always so time-consuming for salon owners and freelancers.
‘As a professional beautician and former salon owner myself, I knew what the industry was lacking and what was needed – and so I devised a solution. The beauty and hair industry has traditionally relied on a full-time receptionist and a paper diary to take client bookings. As a salon owner, it’s not only costly to employ a full-time receptionist, but if you’re a freelancer it’s time-consuming to juggle your appointments and your diary, especially if you are also in treatments with a client. The industry needed to move with the times and into the modern digital world, as so much of our lives now revolves around booking and buying things on smartphones and apps.
‘I also wanted to make the process of booking appointments for the customer a simple and seamless experience that could be easily booked with minimum fuss at any time of day or night. As someone who has a regular beauty regime, I know from personal experience it’s a full-time job booking hair, beauty, brow and nail appointments each week and getting hold of people to make those appointments.’
Pre-Covid, there were more than 45,000 hair and beauty salons in the UK and the industry contributed £8 billion to the UK economy. Barbers, beauty and nail salons were the top three retail categories that saw the highest growth. Of these 45,000 businesses, more than 75% have a turnover of less than £100,000 per annum and more than half employ fewer than five staff. The vast majority of employees in this sector (88%) are female and of the 300,000 employed in this sector, more than 60% are self-employed. More than 50% of employees are in the age range of 16-34 are also comfortable with technology.
Since the lockdown restrictions have been lifted, PamperBook has seen phenomenal growth from within the hair and beauty industry. Salon owners and freelancers have been signing up to use the digital diary platform and app with their customers on a daily basis. PamperBook is user-friendly, easy and simple to book and pay for appointments and treatments. It also provides diary push notifications to advise both customer and hair or beauty salon owner of their appointment schedule.
PamperBook prides itself on exceptional customer service and aftercare at all times, as well as being available to customers at all times, with dedicated support and account managers. It has built a unique hair and beauty ecosystem with salon owners seeing the amazing benefits of using PamperBook to help their businesses.
PamperBook founder and CEO Jody Riley added:
‘Using the PamperBook link, customers can see diary availability for the hair or beauty salon or freelancer and book their appointments or treatments in advance. These can be booked at any time of the day or night to fit into the customer’s busy lifestyle. Hair and beauty salon owners have full control over their diaries and PamperBook allows customers to book appointments even when salon doors are closed. PamperBook is the essential hair and beauty appointment booking service for the busy hair and beauty salon owner or freelancer.’
