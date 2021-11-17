Amendments to the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules

Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

Re: Amendments to the Rules of Professional Conduct, Rule 407, South Carolina Appellate Court Rules Appellate Case No. 2020-000666

ORDER

The South Carolina Bar has proposed a number of amendments to the Rules of Professional Conduct (RPC), which are found in Rule 407 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules (SCACR). These amendments incorporate modified versions of a number of amendments the American Bar Association (ABA) made to the ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct in 2012 as part of the ABA's Ethics 20/20 initiative. The purpose of the amendments is to provide guidance about lawyers' ethical duties in light of the advancement of technology in the practice of law.

Pursuant to Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution, we adopt the amendments proposed by the South Carolina Bar, with some modifications. Rules 1.0, 1.1, 1.18, 4.4, 5.3, 5.5, and 8.5, RPC, Rule 407, SCACR, are amended as set forth in the attachment to this order. These amendments are effective immediately.

s/Donald W. Beatty C.J. s/John W. Kittredge J. s/Kaye G. Hearn J. s/John Cannon Few J. s/George C. James, Jr. J.

Columbia, South Carolina November 17, 2021

Rule 1.0(c), RPC, Rule 407, SCACR, is amended to provide:

(c) "Consult" or "consultation" denotes communication of information reasonably sufficient to permit the client or other person to appreciate the significance of the matter in question.

Comment 9 to Rule 1.0, RPC, Rule 407, SCACR, is amended to provide:

[9] The purpose of screening is to assure the affected parties that confidential information known by the personally disqualified lawyer remains protected. The personally disqualified lawyer should acknowledge the obligation not to communicate with any of the other lawyers in the firm with respect to the matter. Similarly, other lawyers in the firm who are working on the matter should be informed that the screening is in place and that they may not communicate with the personally disqualified lawyer with respect to the matter. Additional screening measures that are appropriate for the particular matter will depend on the circumstances. To implement, reinforce and remind all affected lawyers of the presence of the screening, it may be appropriate for the firm to undertake such procedures as a written undertaking by the screened lawyer to avoid any communication with other firm personnel and any contact with any firm files or other information, including electronic information, relating to the matter, written notice and instructions to all other firm personnel forbidding any communication with the screened lawyer relating to the matter, denial of access by the screened lawyer to firm files or other information, including electronic information, relating to the matter, and periodic reminders of the screen to the screened lawyer and all other firm personnel.

The Comments to Rule 1.1, RPC, Rule 407, SCACR are amended to add new Comments 6 and 7, with the subsequent comments renumbered to reflect the addition. New Comments 6 and 7 provide:

Retaining or Contracting With Other Lawyers

[6] Before a lawyer retains or contracts with other lawyers outside the lawyer's own firm to provide or assist in the provision of legal services to a client, the lawyer must reasonably believe that the service of the other lawyer(s) will contribute to the competent and ethical representation of the client, and the lawyer may be required to obtain the informed consent of the client under other Rules. See also Rules 1.2 (allocation of authority), 1.4 (communication with client), 1.5(e) (fee sharing), 1.6 (confidentiality), and 5.5(a) (unauthorized practice of law). The reasonableness of the decision to retain or contract with other lawyers outside the lawyer's own firm will depend upon the circumstances, including the education, experience and reputation of the nonfirm lawyers; the nature of the services assigned to the nonfirm lawyers; and the legal protections and professional conduct rules of the jurisdictions in which the services will be performed, particularly relating to confidential information. [7] When lawyers from more than one law firm are providing legal services to the client on a particular matter, the lawyers ordinarily should consult with each other and the client about the scope of their respective representations and the allocation of responsibility among them. See Rule 1.2. When making allocations of responsibility in a matter pending before a tribunal, lawyers and parties may have additional obligations that are a matter of law beyond the scope of these Rules.

Rule 1.18, RPC, Rule 407, SCACR, is amended to provide:

RULE 1.18: DUTIES TO PROSPECTIVE CLIENT

(a) A person who engages in mutual communication with a lawyer about the possibility of forming a client-lawyer relationship with respect to a matter is a prospective client only when there is a reasonable expectation that the lawyer is likely to form the relationship (b) Even when no client-lawyer relationship ensues, a lawyer who has learned information from a prospective client shall not use or reveal that information, except as Rule 1.9 would permit with respect to information of a former client.

. . .

Comment

[1] Prospective clients, like clients, may disclose information to a lawyer, place documents or other property in the lawyer's custody, or rely on the lawyer's advice. A lawyer's mutual communications with a prospective client can be written, oral, or electronic and usually are limited in time and depth and leave both the prospective client and the lawyer free (and sometimes required) to proceed no further. Hence, prospective clients should receive some but not all of the protection afforded clients. [2] Not all persons who communicate information to a lawyer are entitled to protection under this Rule. Whether communications, including written, oral, or electronic communications, create a prospective client-lawyer relationship depends on the circumstances. For example, such a relationship is likely to be formed if a lawyer, either in person or through the lawyer's advertising in any medium, specifically requests or invites the submission of information about a potential representation without clear and reasonably understandable warnings and cautionary statements that limit the lawyer's obligations, and a person provides information in response. See also Comment [4]. In contrast, such a relationship does not arise solely if a person provides information to a lawyer in response to advertising that merely describes the lawyer's education, experience, areas of practice, and contact information, or provides legal information of general interest. A person who communicates information unilaterally to a lawyer, without any reasonable expectation that the lawyer is likely to form a client-lawyer relationship, is not a "prospective client" within the meaning of paragraph (a). Moreover, a person who communicates with a lawyer for the purpose of disqualifying the lawyer is not a "prospective client." [3] It is often necessary for a prospective client to reveal information to the lawyer during an initial conference prior to the decision about formation of a client-lawyer relationship. The lawyer often must learn such information to determine whether there is a conflict of interest with an existing client and whether the matter is one that the lawyer is willing to undertake. Paragraph (b) prohibits the lawyer from using or revealing that information, except as permitted by Rule 1.9, even if the client or lawyer decides not to proceed with the representation. The duty exists regardless of how brief the initial conference may be. [4] In order to avoid acquiring disqualifying information from a prospective client, a lawyer considering whether or not to undertake a new matter should limit mutual communication to only such information as reasonably appears necessary for that purpose. Where the information indicates that a conflict of interest or other reason for non-representation exists, the lawyer should so inform the prospective client or decline the representation. If the prospective client wishes to retain the lawyer, and if consent is possible under Rule 1.7, then consent from all affected present or former clients must be obtained before accepting the representation. [5] A lawyer may condition communication with a prospective client on the person's informed consent that no information disclosed during the communication will prohibit the lawyer from representing a different client in the matter. See Rule 1.0(g) for the definition of informed consent. If the agreement expressly so provides, the prospective client may also consent to the lawyer's subsequent use of information received from the prospective client.

. . . .

Rule 4.4, RPC, Rule 407, SCACR is amended to provide:

(b) A lawyer who receives a document or electronic information relating to the representation of the lawyer's client and knows or reasonably should know that the document or electronic information was inadvertently sent shall promptly notify the sender.

Comment

. . .

[2] Paragraph (b) recognizes that lawyers sometimes receive a document or electronic information that was mistakenly sent or produced by opposing parties or their lawyers. A document or electronic information is inadvertently sent when it is accidentally transmitted, such as when an email or letter is misaddressed or a document or electronic information is accidentally included with information that was intentionally transmitted. If a lawyer knows or reasonably should know that such a document or electronic information was sent inadvertently, then this Rule requires the lawyer to promptly notify the sender in order to permit that person to take protective measures. Whether the lawyer is required to take additional steps, such as returning the document or electronic information, is a matter of law beyond the scope of these Rules, as is the question of whether the privileged status of a document or electronic information has been waived. Similarly, this Rule does not address the legal duties of a lawyer who receives a document or electronic information that the lawyer knows or reasonably should know may have been wrongfully obtained by the sending person. For purposes of this Rule, "document or electronic information" includes, in addition to paper documents, email and other forms of electronic information, including embedded data (commonly referred to as "metadata"), that is subject to being read or put into readable form. Metadata in electronic documents creates an obligation under this Rule only if the receiving lawyer knows or reasonably should know that the metadata was inadvertently sent to the receiving lawyer. [3] Some lawyers may choose to return a document or delete electronic information unread, for example, when the lawyer learns before receiving it that it was inadvertently sent. Where a lawyer is not required by applicable law to do so, the decision to voluntarily return such a document or delete electronic information is a matter of professional judgment ordinarily reserved to the lawyer. See Rules 1.2 and 1.4.

Rule 5.3, RPC, Rule 407, SCACR, is amended to change the title of the rule to read: "Responsibilities Regarding Nonlawyer Assistance." Comments 1 and 2 are amended, and new Comments 4 and 5 are added, and provide:

[1] Paragraph (a) requires lawyers with managerial authority within a law firm to make reasonable efforts to ensure that the firm has in effect measures giving reasonable assurance that nonlawyers in the firm and nonlawyers outside the firm engaged by the firm act in a way compatible with the professional obligations of the lawyer. See Comment [6] to Rule 1.1 (retaining lawyers outside the firm) and Comment [1] to Rule 5.1 (responsibilities with respect to lawyers within a firm). Paragraph (b) applies to lawyers who have supervisory authority over such nonlawyers within or outside the firm. Paragraph (c) specifies the circumstances in which a lawyer is responsible for the conduct of such nonlawyers within or outside the firm that would be a violation of the Rules of Professional conduct if engaged in by a lawyer. [2] Lawyers generally employ assistants in their practice, including secretaries, investigators, law student interns, and paraprofessionals. Such assistants, whether employees or independent contractors, act for the lawyer in rendition of the lawyer's professional services. A lawyer must give such assistants appropriate instruction and supervision concerning the ethical aspects of their employment, particularly regarding the obligation not to disclose information relating to representation of the client, and should be responsible for their work product. The measures employed in supervising nonlawyers should take account of the fact that they do not have legal training and are not subject to professional discipline.

. . .

[4] A lawyer may use nonlawyers outside the firm to assist the lawyer in rendering legal services to the client. Examples include the retention of an investigative or paraprofessional service, hiring a document management company to create and maintain a database for complex litigation, sending client documents to a third party for printing or scanning, and using an Internet-based service to store client information. When using such services outside the firm, a lawyer must make reasonable efforts to ensure that the services are provided in a manner that is compatible with the lawyer's professional obligations. The extent of this obligation will depend upon the circumstances, including the education, experience and reputation of the nonlawyer; the nature of the services involved; the terms of any arrangements concerning the protection of client information; and the legal and ethical rules of the jurisdictions in which the services will be performed, particularly with regard to confidentiality. See also Rules 1.1 (competence), 1.2 (allocation of authority), 1.4 (communication with client), 1.6 (confidentiality), 5.4(a) (professional independence of the lawyer), and 5.5(a) (unauthorized practice of law). When retaining or directing a nonlawyer outside the firm, a lawyer should communicate directions appropriate under the circumstances to give reasonable assurance that the nonlawyer's conduct is compatible with the professional obligations of the lawyer. [5] Where the client directs the selection of a particular nonlawyer service provider outside the firm, the lawyer ordinarily should agree with the client concerning the allocation of responsibility for monitoring as between the client and the lawyer. See Rule 1.2. When making such an allocation in a matter pending before a tribunal, lawyers and parties may have additional obligations that are a matter of law beyond the scope of these Rules.

Rule 5.5, RPC, Rule 407, SCACR is amended to provide:

(d) A lawyer admitted in another United States jurisdiction, and not debarred, disbarred or suspended from practice in any jurisdiction, may provide legal services, including through an office or other systematic and continuous presence, in this jurisdiction that: (1) are provided to the lawyer's employer or its organizational affiliates and are not services for which the forum requires pro hac vice admission; or (2) are services that the lawyer is authorized to provide by federal law or other law or rule of this jurisdiction.

. . .

Comment

[1] A lawyer may practice law only in a jurisdiction in which the lawyer is authorized to practice. A lawyer may be admitted to practice law in a jurisdiction on a regular basis or may be authorized by court rule or order or by law to practice for a limited purpose or on a restricted basis. Paragraph (a) applies to unauthorized practice of law by a lawyer, whether through the lawyer's direct action or by the lawyer assisting another person. For example, a lawyer may not assist a person in practicing law in violation of the rules governing professional conduct in that person's jurisdiction.

. . .

[4] Other than as authorized by law or this Rule, a lawyer who is not admitted to practice generally in this jurisdiction violates paragraph (b)(1) if the lawyer establishes an office or other systematic and continuous presence in this jurisdiction for the practice of law. Presence may be systematic and continuous even if the lawyer is not physically present here. Such a lawyer must not hold out to the public or otherwise represent that the lawyer is admitted to practice law in this jurisdiction. See also Rules 7.1(a) and 7.5(b).

. . .

[21] Paragraphs (c) and (d) do not authorize communications advertising legal services in this jurisdiction by lawyers who are admitted to practice in other jurisdictions. Whether and how lawyers may communicate the availability of their services in this jurisdiction is governed by Rules 7.1 to 7.5. See also Rule 418, SCACR.

Comment 5 to Rule 8.5, RPC, Rule 407, SCACR, is amended to provide: