Lane Restriction on I-80 EB, Luzerne County from Exit 262 to Exit 273

Dunmore, PA – There will be a lane restriction on I-80 EB Luzerne County from Exit 262 (Mountain Top, Hazleton) to Exit 273 (White Haven, Freeland) for concrete patching staring today and on the following dates: Nov. 18, 22, 23 from 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM.  

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963.3502

# # #

