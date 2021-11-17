Electric Vehicle (EV) Companies List Worldwide | IMARC Group

Top Electric Vehicles Companies

Some of the top Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Companies are Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BYD Auto, Chery, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Geely, etc.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to IMARC Group, the global electric vehicle market share reached a volume of 2.45 Million Units in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 47% during 2021-2026. Rapid urbanization, increasing per capita income, growing environmental concerns, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are positively influencing the demand for electronic vehicles (EVs). The top EV companies are developing zero- and low-emission vehicles with improved fuel efficiency and a strong, soundless engine. They are also investing in improving the charging infrastructure to reduce the dependence on other forms of fuel. This makes EVs more economical to operate, thereby assisting automobile brands in expanding their portfolio.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Presently, several manufacturers in the automotive industry are adopting resource-efficient production techniques. In line with this, they are continuously investing in electronics, automobiles, and new energy sectors to provide innovative zero-emission energy solutions, and support wireless charging. Besides this, they are launching vehicle to grid (V2G) charging energy management system, which enables a two-way charging exchange between the grid and the automobile while minimizing strain on the grid and reducing the EV charging costs. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of lithium-ion and graphene-based batteries is further helping key players to generate new business opportunities in the market.

Some of the top Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Companies in the World 2021 being:

• Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

• BYD Auto

• Chery

• Daimler AG

• Ford Motor Company

• Geely

• General Motors

• Honda Motor Company

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Nissan

• Renault

• SAIC Motor

• Tesla Inc. Toyota Motor Corporation

• Volkswagen

Key Highlights:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

