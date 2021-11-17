Key Speakers and Presentations released for the 13th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference

SMi Group reports: ahead of the conference in February 2022, a snapshot or key speakers and presentations are released

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are delighted to announce the 13th Annual Conference RNA Therapeutics, taking place on the 9th and 10th February 2022 in London, UK. The 2022 Conference is on bolstering the latest advances and opportunities in RNA-based medicine.

Building on the success of previous years, the RNA Therapeutics Conference will bring together industry experts from leading RNA therapeutics companies to gain an expert and holistic view on the latest developments of the industry.

With this in mind, SMi Group have released a snapshot of the speakers and sessions that will be featured during the two day conference, please see below:

Featured Key Conference Speakers:

•Jimmy Weterings, Principal Scientist Oligonucleotide Chemistry, AstraZeneca

•Thomas Thum, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Cardior Pharmaceuticals

•Samir Ounzain, CEO, Haya Therapeutics

•David Lowe, Vice President, Research, Evox Therapeutics

•Alfica Sehgal, Vice President, Head of Discovery, CAMP4 Therapeutics

•Punit Seth, Vice President, Medicinal Chemistry, Ionis Pharmaceuticals

•Nagy Habib, Head of HBP Surgery, Co-Founder, Imperial College London and MiNA Therapeutics

•Dong Ki Lee, CEO, OliX Therapeutics

•Martin Akerman, Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder, Envisagenics

Key Sessions include

Reviewing the Current Environment of R&D and New Technologies

•How have we seen the industry evolve over the past year?

•Significant developments in RNA technologies

•How can the recent acceptance of mRNA vaccines aid further advances in the industry?

•What are the major hurdles facing the industry and a look to new opportunities in the near future

Heinrich Haas, VP RNA Formulation and Drug Delivery, BioNTech

Traversing Protected Tissue Barriers for Oligonucleotide Delivery

•Current challenges in delivery of oligonucleotide therapeutics

•Insights into the use of Transferring receptor ligands and other approaches to optimise delivery

•Case Study: Enhancing potency of oligonucleotide therapeutics in muscle tissues

•A future outlook for enhancing oligonucleotide delivery systems

Punit Seth, Vice President, Medicinal Chemistry, Ionis Pharmaceutical

A Novel microRNA Target Modulates Voltage-Gated Sodium Channels and May be a New Therapeutic Approach in Genetic Epilepsies

•We have identified a novel microRNA dysregulation in drug-resistant epilepsies

•This microRNA represses multiple voltage-gated sodium channels in the brain

•Manipulation of this microRNA can alter brain excitability and may be beneficial in genetic epilepsies

Gareth Morris, ERUK Emerging Leader Research Fellow, University College London

Targeting the Noncoding Genome for the Development of RNA Therapies

•New concepts for the identification of tissue, cell-type, and disease specific regulatory ncRNA targets

•RNA-targeting modalities and approaches to tame the genome’s dark side

•Translational potential of next-generation lncRNA targets

Samir Ounzain, CEO, HAYA Therapeutics

