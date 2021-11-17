Global Wholesale Market Size And Wholesale Market Growth Opportunities

Wholesale Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Wholesale Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the wholesale market is expected to grow from $45.02 trillion in 2020 to $49.37 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The wholesale market is expected to reach $64.33 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The wholesale market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries.

The wholesale market consists of sales of goods and related services to ultimate users by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that sell wholesale merchandise including the outputs of agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and certain information industries, such as publishing. The wholesale trade comprises purchasing, storing and selling merchandise to retailers or to other wholesalers and providing related services such as breaking bulk. This industry includes wholesale agents and brokers who arrange the purchase or sale of the goods owned by others, on a fee or commission basis. The wholesale industry also includes business to business electronic markets and platforms and agents that facilitate wholesale trade that do not own or handle the products they sell.

Trends In The Global Wholesale Market

The use of analytics in the wholesale trade market is enhancing supply chain efficiencies by anticipating future demand of the customer. Predictive analytics uses historic data to predict future events. Some of the applications where wholesale trade companies use predictive analytics are to project profitability, model business scenarios and improve marketing campaigns. For instance, HD Smith, a pharmaceutical wholesale distributor, implemented analytics to streamline their operations, manage their inventory and perform profitability analysis.

Global Wholesale Market Segments:

The global wholesale market is further segmented:

By Type: Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers, Wholesale Electronic Markets And Agents And Brokers, Durable Goods Wholesalers

By Ownership: Wholesale/Distribution Chain, Independent Wholesalers

Subsegments Covered: Paper And Paper Product Wholesalers, Drugs And Druggists Sundries Wholesalers, Apparel, Piece Goods, And Notions Wholesalers, Grocery And Related Product Wholesalers, Farm Product Raw Material Wholesalers, Chemical And Allied Products Wholesalers, Petroleum And Petroleum Products Wholesalers, Beer, Wine, And Distilled Alcoholic Beverage Wholesalers, Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Wholesalers, Business to Business Electronic Markets, Wholesale Trade Agents and Brokers, Motor Vehicle And Motor Vehicle Parts And Supplies Wholesalers, Furniture And Home Furnishing Wholesalers, Lumber And Other Construction Materials Wholesalers, Professional And Commercial Equipment And Supplies Wholesalers, Metal And Mineral (except Petroleum) Wholesalers, Household Appliances And Electrical And Electronic Goods Wholesalers, Hardware, And Plumbing And Heating Equipment And Supplies Wholesalers, Machinery, Equipment, And Supplies Wholesalers, Miscellaneous Durable Goods Wholesalers

By Geography: The global wholesalers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific wholesale market accounts for the largest share in the global wholesale market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Wholesale Market Organizations Covered: McKesson Corporation; AmerisourceBergen Corporation; Cardinal Health Inc; C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc; Arrow Electronics Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

