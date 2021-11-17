Healthcare Acts And Investments Support The ENT Devices Industry

ENT Devices Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many governments across the world have introduced new healthcare acts and continuously increased health care spending. Healthcare coverage and expenditure also increased significantly. In 2018, Indian government launched a new national health protection program which provided a health coverage of up to Rs. 5 lakh ($7,100) per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. The healthcare services market in the UK increased from $289 billion in 2016 to $300.8 billion in 2019. Favorable government decisions and increased healthcare spending increased the demand for healthcare services and this drove the demand for ENT devices market during this period.

North America was the largest region in the global ENT devices market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region, accounting for 31% of the global ENT devices market. Africa was the smallest region in the global ENT devices market.

The global ENT devices market size is expected to grow from $12.49 billion in 2020 to $14.40 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth of the ENT devices market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The ENT devices market is expected to reach $18.24 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

ENT device manufacturers are investing in technologies to develop user friendly and non-invasive equipment. They are continuously investing funds and resources into R&D to increase the scope of their devices. For instance, Intersect ENT developed Propel Mometasone Furoate Implant (PMFI) to treat chronic sinusitis. It is a bio-absorbable steroid which is placed directly into the sinus mucosa. It controls the release of drugs and dissolves over time. In another breakthrough in sinusitis treatment, SinuSys Corporation received FDA approval for its Vent-Os Sinus Dilation device. It is a small, low-pressure insert that is designed to gently open the sinus ostia and use the body’s natural mucosal fluids to expand the device.

Major players covered in the global ENT devices market are Sonova Holdings AG, William Demant Holdings A/S, Medtronic plc, KARLSTORZ GmbH & Co, Stryker Corporation.

TBRC’s global ENT devices market report is segmented by type into hearing aid devices and equipment, hearing diagnostic devices and equipment, ENT surgical devices and equipment, hearing implants, voice prosthesis devices and equipment, nasal splints, by end user into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, others, by type of expenditure into public, private, by product into instruments/equipment, disposables.

