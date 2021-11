This is a public meeting of the Council and will be be held Friday, November 19th from 9:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. via zoom.

Draft agenda

Due to the virtual nature of this meeting, voting members and other attendees will be present via zoom. There will be no public in-person attendance. The Zoom link information is as follows:

Join Zoom Meeting:

Meeting URL: https://educationne.zoom.us/j/98811166097

Meeting ID: 988 1116 6097