IASA OPENS THE CALL FOR CONTENT FOR JUNE 2022 IASA XCHANGE™ AND ONPOINT EVENTS

IASA recently opened the Call for Content (aka Call for Speakers/Call for Proposals) for its IASA Xchange™ and OnPOINT hybrid conferences for June 2022.
IASA recently opened the Call for Content (aka Call for Speakers/Call for Proposals) for its IASA Xchange™ and OnPOINT hybrid conferences to be held in tandem June 5-8, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
— Darin Reffitt
IASA Xchange™ is the ultimate destination education experience with OnPOINT – the executive education series targeting C-suite insurance, finance, accounting, risk, systems, and other ancillary industry professionals. Both events provide top-shelf speakers – industry thought leaders and influencers -- from across the country, delivering riveting content with real-world applications for IASA’s 13,000 members.
The tracks for the June 2022 events include:
• Business Operations
• DE&I
• Executive Leadership
• Finance
• Legal
• Marketing
• Information Technology
• Risk
• Women in Leadership
• Human Resources
• Hot Topics
The topics of most interest include:
IASA OnPOINT
• Merger and Acquisition Strategies and Execution
• Product Innovation (new products and services in the market)
• Obtaining and Retaining Talent
• Capital and Debt Financing Strategies
• Corporate Social Responsibility
• Long-term Investing Strategies Beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic
• Artificial Intelligence Modeling Risk – uses of and how to avoid bias in the model
IASA Xchange™
• Claims (highest priority)
• Underwriting (intelligent) Management
• Asset and Liability Management (ALM)
• Hybrid and Changing Workplace
• Retaining Talent
• Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)
“IASA is placing a renewed and proactive focus on soliciting content from industry influencers and thought leaders in specific topic areas that matter most to IASA members and its greater audience at a particular moment in time,” stated Darin Reffitt, director, product marketing excellence for Guidewire and chair of IASA’s Education Committee. “This allows IASA to deliver best-in-class content to attract the target audience that will benefit from the content the most for each event based on our member’s area of specialization and needs with each business season.”
If you are a visible expert – speaker, author, and/or researcher – in any of the subject areas above, please consider submitting a proposal via the Call for Content microsite. All speaking proposals are due by December 22, 2021. Speaker acceptances will be made in January 2022.
About IASA Xchange™
IASA’s national, annual signature educational-rich event attracts an estimated 1,500 members and industry partners each year. The conference is filled with CPE-eligible content, inspiring keynote speakers, workshops, tradeshow, networking, social events, and IASA business and ceremonial meetings. Three times per year, a smaller version of the event is held virtually as IASA Xchange™ lite, providing engaging professional development opportunities for members -- reaching them wherever they are. For more information, visit the IASA website.
About OnPOINT
IASA’s OnPOINT conference – held four times per year in conjunction with IASA Xchange™ and IASA Xchange™ lite – is an exclusive educational and networking opportunity for C-suite and equivalent leaders and practitioners in the industries that IASA serves. OnPOINT features content and peer-to-peer engagement opportunities curated specifically for discerning executives. Registration is limited to a narrow target audience who holds titles and roles within their companies similar to chief financial officer, chief executive officer, chief marketing officer, and equivalent senior-level executive roles/titles (i.e. director and vice president) – provided they serve as the top-ranking official in their department/specialty within their organization -- for peer-to-peer education and networking opportunities. The events presented through the Executive Education Program include OnPOINT and other focused seminars. OnPOINT is offered four times per year in conjunction with each IASA Xchange™ and IASA Xchange™ lite event. For more information, visit the IASA website.
About IASA
For almost 100 years, IASA -- a non-profit 501(c)(3) -- has served as the trusted source for knowledge and innovation that guides the community of insurance professionals. IASA fosters an environment of selfless engagement, inclusivity, and conviction, advancing careers and personal growth for its members and constituents. It produces the best education and learning opportunities in an open and sharing environment through exceptional leadership that promotes excellence, collaboration, innovation, and community engagement. Its community roots, consisting of thousands of members and insurance constituents, in addition to 24 national chapters, runs deep with a mission to accelerate professional growth to shape, influence, elevate and strengthen the insurance industry. Its vision is to be the definitive source of trusted knowledge, credible collaboration, and common business interests, that drives future industry innovation through the practice and alliance of insurance professionals. To find out more about IASA, visit the website at www.iasa.org.
