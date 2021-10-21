IASA OPENS CALL FOR CONTENT FOR MARCH 2022 IASA XCHANGE™ LITE AND ONPOINT EVENTS

About

IASA is a non-profit, education association that promotes and encourages the knowledge of insurance professionals, and industry partners by facilitating the exchange of ideas and information. IASA is one of the insurance industry's largest, and most well-represented trade associations. IASA’s membership consists of thousands of individual members and nationally recognized insurance companies of all types (Property & Casualty, Life, Health, Fraternal, HMO and others), as well as industry partners serving the insurance industry, regulators, and other organizations more broadly representative of the financial services industry, including banks and investment brokerage firms. In addition to its annual conference, IASA supports 24 regional chapters, a wide variety of online learning opportunities and publishes two textbooks, Life & Health Insurance Accounting and Property & Casualty Insurance Accounting. To find out more about IASA, visit our website at www.iasa.org.

