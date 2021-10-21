IASA OPENS CALL FOR CONTENT FOR MARCH 2022 IASA XCHANGE™ LITE AND ONPOINT EVENTS
EINPresswire.com/ -- IASA recently opened the Call for Content (aka Call for Speakers) for its IASA Xchange™ lite and OnPOINT virtual conferences to be held in tandem on March 15, 2022, which will focus on Technology, Business Operations, and Marketing.
IASA Xchange™ lite is a the ultimate one-day virtual education experience with OnPOINT, which is the executive education series targeting C-suite insurance, finance, accounting, risk, and systems professionals. Both events provide top-shelf speakers – industry thought leaders and influencers -- from across the country, delivering riveting content with real-world applications for IASA’s 13,000 members.
The topics of interest for the March 2022 events include:
Technology
Business Intelligence/AI
Core Technology
Cyber
Data & Analytics
Digital
Enterprise Data Management
InsurTech
Payment Processing
Project Management
Software Development & Acquisition
System Transformations
Other
Business Operations
Agent Management
Claims
Corporate Strategy
Culture
Customer Service/Customer Experience (Cx)
Policy Services (Premium)
Product Development
Project/Portfolio Planning/Management
Rating/Underwriting
Vendor Management
Other
Marketing
Strategy
Customer Experience (Cx)
User Experience (Ux)
Branding
Reputation Management
Engagement
Crisis Communications
Segmentation
Direct Marketing
One-to-One / Personalized
Digital
Social Media
“IASA is placing a renewed and proactive focus on soliciting content from industry influencers and thought leaders in specific topic areas that matter most to IASA members and its greater audience at a particular moment in time,” stated Darin Reffitt, director, product marketing excellence for Guidewire and chair of IASA’s Education Committee. “This allows IASA to deliver best-in-class content to attract the target audience that will benefit from the content the most for each event based on our member’s area of specialization and needs with each business season.”
If you are a visible expert – speaker, author, and/or researcher – in any of the subject areas above, please consider submitting a proposal here. All speaking proposals are due by November 12, 2021. Speaker acceptances will be made by December 6, 2021.
About IASA Xchange™ lite
Three times per year, a smaller version of IASA Xchange™ is held virtually as IASA Xchange™ lite. This one-day event provides engaging professional development opportunities for members, reaching them wherever they are, ensuring our members have regular, consistent educational opportunities to keep them abreast of industry trends, best practices, and lessons learned. IASA Xchange™ lite is paired with a half-day OnPOINT event.
About OnPOINT
OnPOINT is an executive education-level initiative that provides content targeted specifically to the needs of senior financial, technology, and investment insurance company executives, as well as Board and Audit Committee members, for peer-to-peer education and networking opportunities. The events presented through the Executive Education Program include OnPOINT and other focused seminars. OnPOINT is offered four times per year in conjunction with each IASA Xchange™ and IASA Xchange™ lite event.
About IASA
For almost 100 years, IASA -- a non-profit 501(c)(3) -- has served as the trusted source for knowledge and innovation that guides the community of insurance professionals. IASA fosters an environment of selfless engagement, inclusivity, and conviction, advancing careers and personal growth for its members and constituents. It produces the best education and learning opportunities in an open and sharing environment through exceptional leadership that promotes excellence, collaboration, innovation, and community engagement. Its community roots, consisting of thousands of members and insurance constituents, in addition to 24 national chapters, runs deep with a mission to accelerate professional growth to shape, influence, elevate and strengthen the insurance industry. Its vision is to be the definitive source of trusted knowledge, credible collaboration, and common business interests, that drives future industry innovation through the practice and alliance of insurance professionals. To find out more about IASA, visit the website at www.iasa.org.
IASA Communications
