New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI #1 / DLS-C

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#:  21B502299                                     

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

 

STATION: New Haven                                

 

CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 09/19/2021 at 1825 Hours

 

STREET: Martin Hill Rd.

 

TOWN: Orwell

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Raymond Hill Rd.

 

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

 

WEATHER: Clear             

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Craig Disorda

 

AGE:  46   

 

SEAT BELT? N

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

VIOLATIONS:

 

-DUI #1

 

-Criminal DLS

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Can Am

 

VEHICLE MODEL: ATV

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

 

INJURIES: Serious Bodily Injury

 

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 09/19/2021 at approximately 1825 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to

 

a single motor vehicle crash on Martin Hill Rd. in the Town of Orwell. Troopers identified the at fault operator as Craig Disorda (46) of Leicester, VT. 

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Disorda was traveling south bound on Raymond Hill Rd. and attempted to yield east bound on Martin Hill Rd. Disorda subsequently lost control of his vehicle and the vehicle overturned. The vehicle then struck a tree off the east bound portion of Martin Hill Rd. and came to a position of uncontrolled rest. Disorda was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Disorda was transported to Porter Hospital and subsequently flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center for suspected major injuries.

 

Upon investigation, Troopers detected several signs of impairment. Investigation also revealed Disorda was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while having a criminally suspended license in the State of Vermont. Disorda was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charges of DUI #1 and Criminal DLS.

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of Orwell Fire Department, Orwell First Response, and Middlebury Regional Emergency and Medical Services.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/2021, 1230 Hours     

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

