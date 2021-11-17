Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ VCOR

VSP Press Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B502806

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony                              

STATION: New Haven                 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 11/06/21 at 1700 hours

LOCATION: Leicester, VT

VIOLATION: 

-Violations Conditions of Release

 ACCUSED: Maxx Rheaume                                                

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/13/21 at approximately 1344 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a possible conditions of release violation at 1611 US Route 7 in the Town of Leicester.  Through the course of the investigation, it was found that on 11/06/21 Maxx Rheaume (22), entered the premises of the aforementioned address. This was found to be in violation of Rheaume's court ordered conditions of release.

On 11/16/21, Rheaume turned himself in at the New Haven Barracks. While at the New Haven Barracks, a Judge was contacted.  Rheaume was released with conditions and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/17/21          

COURT: Addison Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

