New Haven Barracks/ VCOR
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B502806
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/06/21 at 1700 hours
LOCATION: Leicester, VT
VIOLATION:
-Violations Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Maxx Rheaume
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/13/21 at approximately 1344 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a possible conditions of release violation at 1611 US Route 7 in the Town of Leicester. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that on 11/06/21 Maxx Rheaume (22), entered the premises of the aforementioned address. This was found to be in violation of Rheaume's court ordered conditions of release.
On 11/16/21, Rheaume turned himself in at the New Haven Barracks. While at the New Haven Barracks, a Judge was contacted. Rheaume was released with conditions and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 11/17/21
COURT: Addison Superior Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.