MOSTe Receives 2021 HALO Award from The Carl & Roberta Deutsch Foundation

Mentor Elba and her scholar Frances celebrate Christmas

College-access nonprofit and an exemplary volunteer will receive $25,000

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motivating Our Students Through Experience (MOSTe) has been announced as a 2021 HALO Award Recipient by The Carl & Roberta Deutsch Foundation. The local Los Angeles nonprofit will receive $25,000 to strengthen its volunteer program and support its mission to mentor and empower girls from low-income areas of Los Angeles County to become the next generation of college-educated women.

MOSTe matches students with professional female mentors who commit to supporting and guiding their young scholars for at least one year. Through regular communication and excursions, mentors and scholars develop strong relationships that help students build confidence, explore their interests, and reach positive academic, career, and personal goals.

The HALO Award focuses on strengthening nonprofit volunteer programs in Greater Los Angeles. The grant emphasizes and celebrates the partnership between individual volunteers and the nonprofits with which they work. Since 2011, over 60 nonprofit organizations have been impacted by the HALO Award program in their approaches to volunteer management, strategic planning and operations, and capacity building. MOSTe’s Award includes a $20,000 grant for the nonprofit to strengthen, implement, and sustain the efforts of its volunteer program, and $5,000 to recognize an outstanding volunteer mentor, Elba Salazar.

As of 2021, MOSTe has supported hundreds of girls in Los Angeles to go to college, graduate, and launch successful careers. From middle school to college, MOSTe offers girls a positive community to build confidence and pursue their education, and provides caring mentors to guide their growth. After more than a year of virtual programming, they are excited to resume in-person activities and college tours this spring.

“MOSTe is deeply honored to receive the HALO Award, and excited to learn more strategies to support our generous volunteers,” says MOSTe Executive Director Amy Ludwig. “We are beyond thrilled that Elba’s wholehearted service to our scholars is being recognized and rewarded.”

Find more information about MOSTe at: www.moste.org

MOSTe mentors and empowers girls from underserved areas of Los Angeles County to become the next generation of college-educated women. Their goal is for all graduating high school seniors to complete college within four to six years, and to develop into women who are confident, career-focused agents of social change. Since 2009, 74% of MOSTe scholars have graduated from college within 4-6 years, far above the national average of 48% for first-generation college students. http://www.moste.org

