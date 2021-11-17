Bidding Set to Close on Tri-State Oil Field Services Equipment Auction Announces Assiter Auctioneers
Tri-State Oilfield Services equipment auction featuring -- Heavy Equipment ● Oilfield Equipment ● Cranes ● Trucks ● Gin Pole Trucks ● Winch Trucks ● Rigging
Tri-State Oilfield Services equipment auction featuring -- Heavy Equipment ● Oilfield Equipment ● Cranes ● Trucks ● Gin Pole Trucks ● Winch Trucks ● Rigging
Assiter Auctioneers announces the closing of bidding on the Tri-State Oilfield Services equipment auction featuring--Hv Equipment-Oilfield Equipment-Cranes-Trucks-Gin Pole Trucks-Winch Trucks-Rigging”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the closing of bidding on the Tri-State Oilfield Services equipment auction featuring -- Heavy Equipment ● Oilfield Equipment ● Cranes ● Trucks ● Gin Pole Trucks ● Winch Trucks ● Rigging -- on Tuesday, November 23 at according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
— Spanky Assiter
“We have been contracted to market and sell this ready to work equipment,” said Assiter. “This is a rare opportunity for new owners to purchase ready to work equipment to meet their current or future needs.”
The November 23 auction includes the following noted Daniel Pruitt, auction agent: Late Model Winch Trucks, Gin Pole Trucks, Bed Trucks, Crawler & Hydraulic All-terrain Cranes, Large Selection of Oilfield Transportation Trailers and a Great Selection of Rigging.
Many notable highlights include:
2008 Manitowoc 10000 Crawler Crane
2018 Kobelco CK1100G-2 Crawler Crane
2015 Scona Lowboy 5-Axle Folding Neck Lowboy
2017 Freightliner Cascadia Tandem Axle Tractor Truck
2000 International 4800 Single Axle Conventional Cab Bucket Truck
2012 Kenworth T800 Tri Axle Conventional Cab
2012 Peterbilt 367 Tri Axle Winch Truck
2019 Western Star 4900EX Tri Axle Winch Truck
2011 Mack GU700 Tandem Axle Gin Pole Truck
2007 Western Star 6900 Tandem Axle Twin Steer Bed Truck
2017 Komatsu, Komatsu WA380-8 Wheel Loader
2008 John Deere 724J Wheel Loader
“The auction is conveniently located in Odessa, Texas, at 8220 Interstate 20 West, Odessa, TX 79763,” said Pruitt.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
For more information about this auction, please call Daniel Pruitt (615/767-6375) or Assiter Auctioneers (806/655-3900) or visit www.Assiter.com.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
For information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, which specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com for call (844.398.6630) for more information and updates.
# # #
About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.
About Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions
Headquarters in Canyon, Texas, Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions came from change and the desire to see change. Not changes in what matters most like the relationships that are cultivated over years of converging at classic and collectible events but the change to see better service and create a better experience for the classic and collectible seller, buyer and spectator. Improving the Selling Experience is a goal at Freedom. Making the buying experience even more exciting and enjoyable is always on our minds along with bringing in new fans and collectors into our Freedom family. Moreover, we remain dedicated to providing unparalleled service for people who have entrusted us with their valued assets, their families and their time. That’s who Freedom Car Auctions is and who we will always strive to be. For more information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com or call 844.398.6630.
Daniel Pruitt
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 615-767-6375
info@assiter.com