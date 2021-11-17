Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate coalition filing an amicus brief in federal court, seeking to prevent Title X funds from being used to subsidize abortions under a rule issued by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Called the “Final Rule,” this Biden Administration regulation illegally allows funds appropriated under Title X of the Public Health Service Act to be used in programs where abortion is considered a method of family planning. This is a direct violation of the Public Health Service Act and the Administrative Procedure Act. It unlawfully extends powers to HHS that Congress simply did not give it.

Read the Amicus Brief here.