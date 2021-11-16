Readout of Secretary Becerra’s Virtual Roundtable with Medical and Community Leaders on Encouraging Pediatric Vaccinations

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra hosted a virtual roundtable on pediatric vaccinations with health care and community group leaders who are on the ground conducting trusted outreach to parents and families about the importance of getting children vaccinated against COVID-19. Secretary Becerra underscored the importance of working with trusted messengers and local health care providers as parents and children across the country continue to get vaccinated.

The Secretary and participants agreed that putting equity at the center and focusing on minority and rural communities is critical in this phase of the vaccinations program. Participants are listed below.

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)

Children’s Hospital Association (CHA)

National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (NAPNAP)

#ThisIsOurShot

Made to Save

MomsRising

Black Coalition Against COVID

Faiths4Vaccines

Mi Familia Vota

Secretary Becerra and the roundtable participants agreed that all Americans should have a shared goal of safety for our children and our communities.

Secretary Becerra also previewed his visit to Richmond, VA, on Thursday where he will tour a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic with federal and state leaders to emphasize the importance of COVID-19 vaccination. Today’s roundtable discussion builds on Secretary Becerra’s continued focus on expanding vaccine access and increasing confidence in the vaccines — working closely with doctors, nurses, community and faith leaders, and leaders across the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure that our nation is protected against COVID-19.