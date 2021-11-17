Flower Turbines Is An Innovation Winner of VERBUND X Program In Austria
VERBUND is Austria’s largest electricity company and a leader in renewable energy. The VERBUND X Accelerator Program helps start-ups and scale-ups in the energy and infrastructure industry to develop business cases and demonstration projects for VERBUND’s partners.
Flower Turbines is an innovative small wind energy company making turbines that are the first to be simultaneously quiet, beautiful, efficient, and which make their neighbors perform better. The company has a complementary product line of on and off grid e-bike charging stations. The Flower Turbines technology is based on multiple granted and pending patents. Flower Turbines has growing sales of its products in Europe and is planning its US manufacturing.
Flower Turbines competed and created a business case involving its wind turbines to help various big Austrian companies like Asfinag, Austria’s toll and highway company, with achieving their sustainability ambitions. Our company was compared with other participating wind companies based on technology and adaptiveness, and its business case was picked as the winning project by the management of VERBUND and its use case partners. As a result, Flower Turbines will be installing its turbines next year at a beautiful location in Austria!
Flower Turbines entered the competition through its EU subsidiary, located in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Flower Turbines previously finished two oversubscribed Reg-CF crowdfunding rounds.
“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb. “We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it.”
Flower Turbines is one of the first equity crowdfunded companies to be a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined in 2020. The Most Fundable Companies initiative involved a multi-phase assessment that evaluated multiple company variables including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team. Usually, the other winners have been traditionally funded by Angels and Venture Capital.
