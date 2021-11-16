TxDOT Celebrates I-35 Reconstruction Project in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS – TxDOT was joined by officials from Hays County, the city of San Marcos and the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the I-35 at Posey Road project.

“Today, we celebrate TxDOT’s continued partnership with Hays County and the city of San Marcos,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “It is through the hard work and dedication of this team that we were able to enhance the safety and mobility of I-35 for years to come.”

This $31.7 million project reconfigured the I-35 mainlanes over Posey Road, added U-turn lanes in each direction and turn lanes at the northbound and southbound I-35 frontage road, reversed six entrance and exit ramps, and enhanced pedestrian and bicycle paths throughout the corridor.

“Hays County is Texas’ fastest growing county, and with that growth comes congestion,” said Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra. “I’m happy to be a part of this project’s completion.”

This project is part of the Hays County-TxDOT Partnership Program, which matches local dollars with federal funds for highway improvements. “This has been a very smooth project and really well run,” remarked Hays County Commissioner Lon Shell. “It is nice to see it open.”

As part of the project, frontage roads were converted to one way and additional travel lanes were added at the intersection.

“This project helps address the bottlenecks that we had here,” said San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson. “It’s wonderful to see the jug-handle ramps gone.”

The original Posey Road configuration featured a bridge over I-35 that was difficult for large trucks to use due to the tight turning radius onto the bridge. TxDOT constructed a new bridge to put the I-35 mainlanes over Posey Road, which enhances traffic safety along the frontage roads and at the intersection.

The contractor for the project was Webber, LLC.