Lainey Dionne Releases New Album, ‘Self Titled’

Pop Artist Lainey Dionne

RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhode Island born Indie Pop musician, Lainey Dionne, is here with her brand new album, ‘Self Titled’. This 12 song project is a rollercoaster ride of raw, honest emotions that come with toxic and healthy relationships.

Lainey Dionne is an indie pop singer/songwriter from a small town you’ve probably never heard of. A millennial musician that writes “the sort of music that immediately makes you forget that you left a burning oven on” (Verge), her songs paint a picture of the playlist you steal from your trendy friend. Dionne says, “I chose ‘Self Titled’ as the name for my album because I am not defined by my exes, they do not represent my name, but they did shape me into the person I am today through the good and the bad- and now that I’ve come out the other side, I feel entitled to myself again”.

Three singles from the album have won and been nominated for numerous awards including winning the International Songwriting Competition, Unsigned Only Competition, the New England Songwriting Competition and the New England Music Awards. A New England girl at heart, Lainey is not afraid to speak her mind through her songs. She has one goal- to make you feel, and this album will do just that.