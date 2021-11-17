ASAPP OXP, Celero and Encompass Credit Union spark innovation through shared API approach
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing the continuing need for a seamless, secure integration, ongoing operational agility and cost efficiency, ASAPP and Celero successfully collaborated on a shared API approach, connecting the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform to Encompass Credit Union’s Fiserv DNA® core banking system via the Celero Xchange™ platform.
In July 2020, ASAPP became the latest Canadian fintech to choose the Celero Xchange platform to connect existing and prospective Client-Partners to the DNA core banking system. Today, ASAPP and Celero are building paths to allow credit unions to accelerate innovation and eliminate interoperability challenges – Encompass Credit Union is one of the first organizations in Canada to take advantage of this capability. Celero and ASAPP will continue to work with customers to integrate OXP capabilities into their chosen digital banking platform, including Celero Xpress™.
“We’re excited for so many aspects of this integration,” said Kelly Longley, President & CEO, Encompass Credit Union. “By working with two great partners, Celero and ASAPP, we continue to expand upon our strategy to enhance the member acquisition process through anytime, anywhere accessibility of our products and services with intelligent, real-time decisioning. This creates simplicity for both our members and the Encompass team. And by connecting ASAPP via the Celero Xchange platform, it also enables us to achieve a deeper level of core banking integration while delivering on cost efficiency targets.”
With the new connection, Encompass Credit Union will deliver omnichannel account and lending solution capabilities to both retail and business members, as well as registered financial products, including RRSPs and TFSAs. All product offerings are now connected to Encompass’s core banking system through the Celero Xchange platform.
This integration leverages uniCORE - ASAPP OXP’s new Unified Core Banking Connection Engine, established as a middleware layer between ASAPP AOS and LOS modules, OXP Feature Sets and core banking systems based on CUFX standards. uniCORE is built on a modern Microsoft .NET Core microservice architecture, designed to allow faster and more cost-efficient core banking connections.
“A big piece of that puzzle is centered around uniCORE, our new connection engine that allows us to deliver successful integration partnerships with innovation leaders like Celero, who we’ve collaborated closely with on this shared API-driven strategy for the ASAPP platform,” said Steve Sauve, Chief Product Officer at ASAPP.
“Celero Xchange is the most secure, comprehensive and cost-effective way for a credit union to integrate ASAPP OXP’s ecosystem of digital services with its core banking system,” said Barb MacLean, Vice President, Integration and Analytics, Celero. “We’re delighted to support Encompass Credit Union through this initiative and as their members’ use of the platform grows and evolves. It’s a great example of how Celero Xchange enables organizational agility, opening up opportunities for innovation and new directions for credit unions’ digital transformation roadmaps.”
By providing seamless, affordable and easy-to-implement digital transformation solutions, ASAPP and Celero are addressing the needs of Encompass Credit Union and other Client-Partners as the Canadian financial services ecosystem emerges into a world that has been transformed by the recent pandemic, making self-serve and remote-member-assisted experiences more critical and valuable than ever.
“As credit unions formulate their post-COVID-19 growth plans, it’s the perfect time to re-assess digital transformation strategies,” noted Tony Dunham Chief Marketing Officer at ASAPP. “We’re confident that Canadian credit unions will find deep and lasting value in API-enabled integrations, like this connection for Encompass Credit Union, leveraging Celero’s Xchange platform to connect ASAPP OXP and its powerful Feature Sets.” Tony added, “Encompass has been an extremely proactive and passionate Client-Partner since onboarding with our ASAPP team almost 4-years ago. It was exciting to once again see them lead the way on this latest innovation for the ASAPP Client-Partner community.”
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. For more information, visit asappbanking.com
About Celero
Celero is a leading provider of digital technology and integration solutions to credit unions and financial institutions across Canada. Clients trust Celero’s proven track record delivering innovative banking technologies, digital and payment solutions, cloud computing, outsourcing, IT, and advisory services. Celero offers reliability and security through its world-class hosted banking system and data centre operations. With key partnerships across the globe, Celero also brings the scale and extensive capabilities of multinational technology companies and the focused expertise of fintech start-ups. For more information, visit celero.ca
About Encompass Credit Union
Encompass Credit Union is a full-service, co-operative financial institution founded in Alberta, Canada, serving approximately 8,500 members. Our goal is to provide value, support and prosperity for the families, businesses and communities we serve. We ensure our members’ financial requirements are taken care of by pairing excellent service with product offerings that meet our members’ needs. For more information, visit encompasscu.ca
