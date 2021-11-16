More about Carr Urges Efforts to Stop Robocallers from Misusing Legitimate Phone Numbers

ATLANTA, GA - Attorney General Chris Carr yesterday wrote the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in support of its efforts to reduce illegal robocallers’ access to legitimate phone numbers. Often, bad actors will use verified phone numbers to make unending robocalls in an attempt to scam Georgians out of their hard-earned money.

"The heightened prevalence of illegal robocalls is a major concern for Georgia consumers due to the increased risk for financial scams," said Carr. "Though progress has been made, fraudsters continue to take advantage of our state's citizens by circumventing the law and manipulating technology to fit their intended crime. We recognize additional steps must be taken to put a stop to these deceitful tactics, and we remain dedicated to working with our federal partners to determine a permanent solution."

Earlier this year, phone companies were required to implement STIR/SHAKEN – caller ID authentication technology to combat spoofing by ensuring that telephone calls originate from verified numbers. Because the technology prevents robocallers from spoofing phone numbers, scam robocalls have dropped by 29 percent since June as the phone industry continues to put STIR/SHAKEN into effect.

Robocallers are now successfully evading caller ID authentication by purchasing access to legitimate phone numbers to conceal their identities. They typically do this by providing false identifying information to, or otherwise shielding their identities from, the companies that have access to legitimate numbers.

The attorneys general support the FCC’s proposals to implement a more thorough application, review, and monitoring process for phone companies that request direct access to phone numbers and to require these companies to verify their customers’ identities to help keep the numbers from being sold, leased, or rented to illegal robocallers. This includes limiting the use of both temporary phone numbers for trial customers and untraceable payment mechanisms.

Carr is joined in sending this comment letter by the Attorneys General of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The comment letter was issued on Nov. 15, 2021. A copy of the letter is available here .