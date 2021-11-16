Submit Release
News Search

There were 874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,573 in the last 365 days.

Hofmeister calls for laws strengthening oversight of charters in wake of Seeworth Academy audit

Posted by erin.corbin on Tue, 11/16/2021 - 3:43pm

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

 

OKLAHOMA CITY (Nov. 16, 2021) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister today made the following remarks after State Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd released a devastating audit of Seeworth Academy Charter School in Oklahoma City.

"We thank Auditor Byrd for her diligent work initiated at our request. This is yet another example where parents, students and Oklahoma taxpayers are failed by a less-than-fully-engaged school board and loose state laws regarding charter schools. A lack of structure and accountability in state law has allowed for this apparent fraud. Charter school boards aren’t even currently required to undergo training for their fiduciary roles. We continue to call for the legislature to strengthen oversight of charters."

###

 

You just read:

Hofmeister calls for laws strengthening oversight of charters in wake of Seeworth Academy audit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.