Hofmeister calls for laws strengthening oversight of charters in wake of Seeworth Academy audit

OKLAHOMA CITY (Nov. 16, 2021) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister today made the following remarks after State Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd released a devastating audit of Seeworth Academy Charter School in Oklahoma City.
"We thank Auditor Byrd for her diligent work initiated at our request. This is yet another example where parents, students and Oklahoma taxpayers are failed by a less-than-fully-engaged school board and loose state laws regarding charter schools. A lack of structure and accountability in state law has allowed for this apparent fraud. Charter school boards aren’t even currently required to undergo training for their fiduciary roles. We continue to call for the legislature to strengthen oversight of charters."
