Transcript of Speaker Pelosi’s Remarks at the Build Back Better with Care Event

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined advocates, care workers and Members of Congress at the Build Back Better with Care event in support of the Build Back Better Act outside the United States Capitol. Below are the Speaker’s Remarks: Speaker Pelosi. Thank you, April, for your kind words – more importantly, for your great leadership. Let’s hear it for here for April Verrett, SEIU. [Applause] Ai-jen Poo, National Domestic Workers [Alliance], the team at the National Women’s Caucus, Kristin from our MomsRising and so many others. And to each and every one of you: you’re right. Care Can’t Wait. Care has been waiting long enough. What we are gathered for here today is something very transformative for America. It’s about family. It’s about valuing work. It’s about respecting the workers. So, thank you. Thank you. Thank you. This week, we will vote on the bill – the vote on the bill to Build Back Better. [Applause] We cannot Build Back Better unless we respect the dignity and work of our workers. And the home care piece of this is transformative. It’s brand new. It wouldn’t happen without each and every one of you advocating for it. I don't know if Mary Kay Henry is here, but she – but she has been relentless, relentless in SEIU with this. But so has MomsRising, the National Democratic – Domestic Workers [Alliance] and National Women’s Legal – all of the – Law Center. All of the organizations. But, let's just say this: our moms, our family members with disabilities who need help, our children who may have to be homebound for illness or whatever – they’re all worth what we are doing with home care workers. [Applause] That – the point is that the home care workers are worth it. [Applause] They are worth it. You are worth it. So, thank you for what you have done to make so much possible for America's families. And the recognition that you deserve, and that you will receive – in this legislation. So, if you are a member of a family who needs a home health care worker, or if you are a home health care worker, this bill is for you. [Applause] Let me say that many of the people engaged in home health care are women and people of color. And we think that that is the blessing of our country: culturally, linguistically, in every way, enriching care. Care – that four-letter word, care. Jobs – that four-letter word, so important. And respect for each and every one of you. So, when this bill passes, let’s just call it a good first step. [Applause] There’s much more that needs to be done. And again, this is not only historic, the first time – transformative for what it means to America’s working families and America’s home care workers. So, thank you for insisting that Care Can’t Wait. [Applause] It certainly can’t. In a matter of days and many hours, this will be passed on to the Senate. And again, let me just say this: we can only do so much in the Congress of the United States with our inside maneuvering and our negotiations. Without that outside mobilization, we cannot do our best job. So, thank you all for taking the responsibility to make your voices heard, to rise – have your issues rise to the level of priority for the country, because Care Can’t Wait. [Applause] Thank you all very much. Thank you. # # #