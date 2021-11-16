PennDOT Announces Plans Display for State Route 2011 Project in Bell Township, Jefferson County

Jefferson County, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the State Route 2011 – Cloe-Rossiter Road project on November 16, 2021.

The purpose of this project is to replace the existing structure carrying State Route 2011 (Cloe-Rossiter Road) over an Unnamed Tributary to Canoe Creek in Bell Township, Jefferson County. State Route 2011 serves as a north/south connection between the Borough of Punxsutawney to the north of the structure and rural lands to the south.

During a portion of construction, closing State Route 2011 (Cloe-Rossiter Road) will be necessary. The closure will last approximately two months, and traffic will be detoured along a signed route: PA Route 36 to US Route 119 to Snyder Hill Road to Altman Avenue Extension to State Route 2013.

Access between T-496 (Ridge Road) and the southern part of State Route 2011 (Cloe-Rossiter Road) will be maintained at all times. The detour will be publicized and coordinated with the Punxsutawney Area School District, Jefferson County Emergency Services, and the USPS.

In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. Comments and questions may be submitted through the webpage by clicking the Submit Comments tile.

The purpose of the plans display for this project is to share preliminary information on the project's status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition. They will be available on the website until December 7, 2021.

To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, pick the Jefferson County box, and then choose State Route 2011 project tile.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Jason Layman, Project Manager, at 724-357-7614 or jlayman@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###