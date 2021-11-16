I-79 Sign Inspection Work Wednesday in Robinson Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overhead sign inspection activities on I-79 in Robinson Township, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday, November 17 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on I-79 in both directions between the Crafton/Moon Run (Exit 60 A-B) and Neville Island (Exit 65) interchanges from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews from Mackin Engineering Company and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspections.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

