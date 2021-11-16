Donated deer hides benefit disabled veterans

Submit Release
Hunters donated nearly 4,000 deer hides to Elks Lodges across Iowa last year, which was a slight decrease from the 2020-2021 season. The deer hides are used by the Veterans Leather Program to make professionally-crafted leather gloves for veterans in wheelchairs and also turned into leather used for therapy programs for recovering veterans.

The Veterans Leather Program relies on the charity of hunters to donate their deer hides. Hunters willing to donate their hides are encouraged to contact the local Elks Lodge for drop off locations or visit www.elks.org/lodges to find the nearest lodge. The therapeutic kits and gloves are distributed at no cost to the veterans.

Contact Lisa Widick at 208-360-6294 or ozzywidick@gmail.com for more information.

