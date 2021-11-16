Submit Release
News Search

There were 886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,589 in the last 365 days.

She Goes Outdoors subscription box full of ice fishing gear and more

She Goes Outdoors has a new subscription box available focused on ice fishing. The box is packed full of gear, educational resources, and more for only $50, which includes shipping and handling. Boxes are available for purchase now at https://www.sgooutdoors.com/subscriptionbox.     

  • 150 boxes are available through November 24
  • Boxes will shipped on December 10
  • A fishing webinar will be held on January 12, 2022 from 7-9 p.m. CST

She Goes Outdoors is a partnership with Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, Kansas Department of Parks and Wildlife and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

You just read:

She Goes Outdoors subscription box full of ice fishing gear and more

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.