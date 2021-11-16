All 18 community trout ponds have been stocked this fall

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout at each of the final three community trout ponds as part of its cool weather trout program that brings trout to areas that cannot support them during the summer.

The following locations are ready for anglers to catch trout: Bacon Creek Lake (Sioux City), Blue Pit (Mason City) and Scharnberg Pond (Spencer). All fall community trout stockings were unannounced this year.

The fall community trout stockings are a great place to take kids to catch their first fish. Snap a photo of your child and their catch and submit it for a free, frameable First Fish certificate on the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/ Master-Angler-First-Fish.

The popular program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can purchase a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.

Learn more about trout fishing in community trout ponds on the DNR trout fishing webpage.