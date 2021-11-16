2021-11-16 11:38:15.76 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Chillicothe

Submit Release
A $50,000 top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Festive Fortune” Scratchers game was won on a ticket purchased at Casey’s General Store, 610 W. Old Highway 36, in Chillicothe. A player from Carroll County claimed the prize at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in Kansas City.

Festive Fortune” is a $3 Scratchers game with more than $6.1 million in unclaimed prizes, including two other $50,000 top prizes. Another top prize winning ticket was previously sold in West Plains.

Missouri Lottery players won more than $2.4 million from Draw Games and Scratchers tickets sold in Livingston County (where the Carroll County winner’s ticket was purchased) in the last fiscal year. Lottery retailers in the county received more than $234,000 in commissions and bonuses, and $618,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of these programs, visit MOLottery.com.

