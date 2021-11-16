Covid Long Haul Experts Provide Expertise Nationwide through Telemedicine

DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that they are offering their COVID long-haul syndrome expertise across the country through the use of Telemedicine.

We are excited to offer telemedicine appointments for individuals who are suffering from COVID Long-haul symptoms.” — Leah Teekell-Taylor, MD of DOCS Outside the Box!

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box!, a primary, urgent, and holistic care medical facility, announced today that they are offering their COVID long-haul syndrome expertise across the country through the use of Telemedicine. DOCS Outside the Box! was one of a few medical clinics that opted to care for COVID patients throughout the pandemic cycle. This experience has provided its physicians with unique insights into the COVID-19 disease and symptoms experienced by long-haul patients. Long-haul COVID sufferers can schedule appointments through the clinic’s website at www.docsoutsidethebox.us.

Most people who have been infected with COVID-19 recover completely within a few weeks, but some experience lingering symptoms. These individuals are often referred to as “COVID long-haulers” and have a condition called COVID-19 syndrome or “long COVID.” According to the CDC, the most common symptoms are fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, joint pain, and chest pain. Other issues can include cognitive problems, difficulty concentrating, depression, muscle pain, headache, rapid heartbeat, and intermittent fever.

DOCS Outside the Box! made a difficult decision to remain open and caring for patients throughout the pandemic. The experience was exhausting for the physicians and the staff, but it did reward the organization with unique insight that only a few doctors have been privileged to have. As physicians come back online to care for their patients, they have come to rely on this network of physicians for their thought leadership. Drs. Teekell-Taylor and Garner of DOCS Outside the Box! have emerged as one of the leading sources for information on long haul COVID syndrome.

“Our team at DOCS Outside the Box! is dedicated to helping people however we can,” said Leah Teekell-Taylor, MD of DOCS Outside the Box! “We are excited to offer telemedicine appointments for individuals who are suffering from COVID Long-haul symptoms.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.

