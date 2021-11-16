Submit Release
Gov. Cox signs 10 bills

November 16, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov 16, 2021) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 10 bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2021 Special Legislative Session to 12. All of the bills from the special session have now been signed. Information on these bills can be found below.

HB2002 Unemployment Insurance Rates Amendments, Lisonbee, K.
HB2003 Pretrial Amendments. Pitcher, S.
HB2005 Utah State House Boundaries Designation. Ray, P.
HCR201 Concurrent Resolution Urging Congress and the President to Protect Consumer Privacy in Banking and Financial Transactions. Ferry, J.
SB2001 Election Schedule Amendments. Harper, W.
SB2002 Interlocal Cooperation Act Amendments. Owens, D.R.
SB2003 State Flag Amendments. McCay, D.
SB2004 Workplace Covid-19 Amendments. Cullimore, K. A.
SB2005 State Board of Education Boundaries and Election Designation. Sandall, S.
SB2006 Utah State Senate Boundaries and Election Designation. Sandall, S.

