Gov. Cox signs 10 bills

November 16, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (Nov 16, 2021) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 10 bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2021 Special Legislative Session to 12. All of the bills from the special session have now been signed. Information on these bills can be found below.
|HB2002
|Unemployment Insurance Rates Amendments, Lisonbee, K.
|HB2003
|Pretrial Amendments. Pitcher, S.
|HB2005
|Utah State House Boundaries Designation. Ray, P.
|HCR201
|Concurrent Resolution Urging Congress and the President to Protect Consumer Privacy in Banking and Financial Transactions. Ferry, J.
|SB2001
|Election Schedule Amendments. Harper, W.
|SB2002
|Interlocal Cooperation Act Amendments. Owens, D.R.
|SB2003
|State Flag Amendments. McCay, D.
|SB2004
|Workplace Covid-19 Amendments. Cullimore, K. A.
|SB2005
|State Board of Education Boundaries and Election Designation. Sandall, S.
|SB2006
|Utah State Senate Boundaries and Election Designation. Sandall, S.
###