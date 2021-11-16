Submit Release
News Search

There were 910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,630 in the last 365 days.

Pelosi Announces $18 Million Infrastructure Grant for San Francisco

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced today that the U.S. Department of Transportation has allocated $18 million in funding for the West Side Bridges replacement and seismic retrofit project on Yerba Buena Island through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) initiative.  Congress provided the $1 billion for these FY21 RAISE grants in the appropriations omnibus last December, and Speaker Pelosi wrote Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in July to support funding for the Yerba Buena project. 

 

“Today, San Francisco takes an important step toward rebuilding our city’s infrastructure by improving a nearly century-old connection of the Bay Bridge to Yerba Buena and Treasure islands,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi.  “This $18 million investment in a shovel-ready project will improve safety and access for San Franciscans by ensuring that existing bridges on Yerba Buena Island can better withstand earthquakes, while also adding a transit-priority ramp and additional bicycle lanes.”

 

“This is a momentous week for rebuilding America’s infrastructure and rebuilding our middle class, as President Biden proudly signed the historic and bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act yesterday,” Speaker Pelosi continued.  “Thanks to Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the Department has placed a new emphasis on using its investments to improve racial equity, reduce impacts of the climate crisis and create good-paying jobs.  And now, with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, Congress has provided $1.5 billion for more RAISE grants every year for the next five years – unlocking more federal funding to help communities across the country build stronger and more sustainable infrastructure to support our economy for generations to come.”

 

California High-Speed Rail Authority also takes another step forward with a $24 million RAISE grant.

 

# # #

 

You just read:

Pelosi Announces $18 Million Infrastructure Grant for San Francisco

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.