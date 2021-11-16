Pelosi Announces $18 Million Infrastructure Grant for San Francisco

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced today that the U.S. Department of Transportation has allocated $18 million in funding for the West Side Bridges replacement and seismic retrofit project on Yerba Buena Island through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) initiative. Congress provided the $1 billion for these FY21 RAISE grants in the appropriations omnibus last December, and Speaker Pelosi wrote Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in July to support funding for the Yerba Buena project. “Today, San Francisco takes an important step toward rebuilding our city’s infrastructure by improving a nearly century-old connection of the Bay Bridge to Yerba Buena and Treasure islands,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “This $18 million investment in a shovel-ready project will improve safety and access for San Franciscans by ensuring that existing bridges on Yerba Buena Island can better withstand earthquakes, while also adding a transit-priority ramp and additional bicycle lanes.” “This is a momentous week for rebuilding America’s infrastructure and rebuilding our middle class, as President Biden proudly signed the historic and bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act yesterday,” Speaker Pelosi continued. “Thanks to Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the Department has placed a new emphasis on using its investments to improve racial equity, reduce impacts of the climate crisis and create good-paying jobs. And now, with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, Congress has provided $1.5 billion for more RAISE grants every year for the next five years – unlocking more federal funding to help communities across the country build stronger and more sustainable infrastructure to support our economy for generations to come.” California High-Speed Rail Authority also takes another step forward with a $24 million RAISE grant. # # #