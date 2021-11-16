TensorIoT Announces Inclusion in AWS Conversational AI Partner Solutions
Initiative Advances Intelligent ChatbotsIRVINE, CA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TensorIoT, an Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, announced today that the company has deepened its work with AWS by being a part of the AWS conversational AI partner solutions. Conversational AI (CAI) incorporates natural language processing (NLP) in tandem with software to deliver improved creation and training of chatbots to provide a better user experience. TensorIoT leverages AWS CAI to provide industry-leading solutions including Alexa apps, Amazon Lex chatbots, and voice applications on the edge and in the cloud.
“We’re excited to be part of the launch of AWS conversational AI partner solutions, and to continue our work using AWS to build cutting-edge conversational AI solutions,” said Alexander Georges, AI Practice Manager at TensorIoT. “Whether your customers contact you by phone, web, or SMS, we've got the expertise to deliver the end-to-end solution that's just right for your business.”
Previous successful TensorIoT chatbot projects include development of chatbots for Citibot and Care Connectors Medical Group (CCMG). For Citibot, TensorIoT developed a chatbot utilizing Amazon Alexa to help provide critical government information to local residents in a rapid fashion. TensorIoT also helped CCMG incorporate Amazon Lex and Amazon Pinpoint into their application and CRM system to improve response times and increase engagement.
About TensorIoT, Inc.
TensorIoT is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner that has achieved the AWS IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Competency, AWS Industrial IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Operations Competency, AWS Applied AI Competency, AWS Retail Competency and AWS Travel & Hospitality Competency designations. The company also has multiple AWS Service Delivery credentials for AWS IoT services. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects across the world in the IoT & ML space and has offices in the U.S. (California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Florida), the UK, and India. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and practices the AWS leadership principles. With their deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions, from edge devices to end users in IoT, or data engineering to automated ML pipeline, the TensorIoT team of AWS certified architects can quickly assist customers in realizing their technology and business goals.
