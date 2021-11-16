Former Pleasantville Police Officer Charged With Sexual Abuse of Minor

November 16, 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa - On November 12, 2021, at the request of the Pleasantville Police Department, Division of Criminal Investigation agents began a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual contact between a then-police officer with the Pleasantville Police Department and a 15-year-old juvenile.

On November 15, members of the Department of Public Safety arrested Alec Veatch, 30, at his Norwalk home. Veatch was charged with one count each of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, Lascivious Acts with a Minor, and Enticing a Minor.

Veatch was transported to the Jasper County Jail on a $17,000 bond. He has since posted bond and has been released.

This is an on-going criminal investigation. Additional charges will be filed. Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the DCI at 515.725.0030.

Code of Iowa: 709.4 – Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree - Class C Felony Code of Iowa: 709.14(4) – Lascivious Acts with a Minor – Aggravated Misdemeanor Code of Iowa: 710.10(2) – Enticing a Minor – Class D Felony

A charge is merely an accusation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty by a court of law.

Complaint and Affidavit – Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree – Class C Felony

Complaint and Affidavit – Lascivious Acts with a Minor – Aggravated Misdemeanor

Complaint and Affidavit – Enticing a Minor – Class D Felony

PHOTO: Alec Veatch