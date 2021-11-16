NEW WEST KNIFEWORKS’ STORE PERFORMANCE SKYROCKETS WITH RETAILNEXT
New West KnifeWorks celebrates phenomenal year-on-year growth in its retail stores’ performance, after installing the RetailNext platform.
We’ve been able to answer some big ‘aha’ questions with RetailNext. As New West KnifeWorks grows, so does our partnership with RetailNext.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New West KnifeWorks, a well-known retailer dedicated to hand-crafting world-class knives for the culinary artist, has recorded explosive year-on-year results for its US stores following the installation of the RetailNext platform. The Jackson Hole-based business increased its store conversion rate by 75%, and store traffic by 32%, after leveraging accurate data and insightful recommendations on how to optimize operations via the RetailNext platform.
— Anthony Campolattaro, COO of New West KnifeWorks
“We have a mantra at New West KnifeWorks, ‘if it doesn't get measured, it doesn’t get improved’. RetailNext has been instrumental in our growth because of the ability to measure traffic and conversion. We believe that if you hire well, and you train well, then all that’s needed is to provide the data to be measured”, said Anthony Campolattaro, COO of New West KnifeWorks.
New West KnifeWorks’ is no stranger to rapid growth and success. The esteemed knife company has recently been praised by the Wall Street Journal, widely accepted at many of the US' top juried fine art shows and bagged several awards. As the business expanded, it identified the need for insightful store data that would enable strategic decisions to effectively scale up the business. Among their requirements was the need for accurate measurement of store traffic, the ability to benchmark store performance against peers and established KPIs as well as unlocking in-store sales and marketing opportunities.
“We’ve been able to answer some big ‘aha’ questions with RetailNext. We always knew we had a strong retail team but now we get to establish benchmarks. RetailNext has been able to measure several data points for our stores. As New West KnifeWorks grows, so does our partnership with RetailNext”, said Mr. Campolattaro.
As the industry's most comprehensive, future-proof platform, RetailNext celebrates the year-on-year growth recorded by New West KnifeWorks.
“This achievement is a massive success for both New West KnifeWorks and RetailNext. Our platform was designed to solve problems for the modern retailer, in partnership with our customers and retail experts within our organization. At RetailNext, our philosophy is to drive ‘The Power of 1’ across our customers’ organizational structure. This powerful principle is built on the understanding that just a single percentage point of improvement in any area of business is highly profitable. From store operations to merchandising, marketing, real estate, and even loss prevention - ‘The Power of 1’ drives results. We look forward to marking further milestones with New West KnifeWorks, as we have done with over 400 brands that form our global customer base”, said Sergio Gutierrez, Head of Global Sales at RetailNext.
RetailNext continues to pioneer traffic analytics solutions for brick-and-mortar retailers. In October 2021, the company announced a free traffic system upgrade that enables physical stores to optimize their business for the all-important holiday season. Exclusive to RetailNext, this well-timed offer allows businesses to replace their existing traffic counters.
In September 2021, RetailNext announced that its full customer base had the ability to use, at no additional cost, the new Operations Dashboard as part of their platform to understand how to optimize staff scheduling amidst widespread labor shortages. In May 2020, RetailNext announced that users were able to use the platform to understand occupancy in real-time in order to re-open stores responsibly as the retail sector recovered from COVID-19.
To learn more about RetailNext's capabilities, contact us.
About RetailNext
The first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real-time.
More than 400 brands in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Learn more at www.retailnext.net.
About New West KnifeWorks
Cooking is an art and a quality knife is the artist’s brush. Designed and crafted near Jackson Hole, Wyoming, New West KnifeWorks makes world-class tools for the culinary artist. From the New York Times and Bloomberg to Bon Appetit and Fine Cooking, top taste-makers appreciate kitchen cutlery that is as beautiful as it is useful.
New West KnifeWorks shops are in Napa Valley, Park City, Jackson Hole, Victor, Idaho, and at NewWestKnifeWorks.com.
“Make no mistake, there is nothing else like them, these blocks are stunning, one-of-a-kind works of art.”
“No high-quality knives are as beautiful as those from New West KnifeWorks, a Jackson Hole, Wyoming-based company that employs a cadre of skilled artisan knifemakers and specialized in jaw-dropping handles, just gorgeous, art gallery worthy and unlike anything in the cutlery market.”
Judith Subban
RetailNext
+27 82 578 8872
email us here