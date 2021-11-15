2021-11-15 14:32:03.117 Mexico Man Plays Same Numbers for Years, Wins $98,000 Jackpot

2021-11-15 14:32:03.117

A Mexico man was using the Missouri Lottery mobile app to check the results from the Oct. 28 Show Me Cash drawing when he realized the winning numbers drawn looked familiar.

“I’ve been playing those numbers for four or five years,” the man shared. “So I had to get my ticket out.”

After checking the ticket he had purchased at Xpress Mart, 1109 E. Liberty St. in Mexico, he confirmed the winning numbers drawn – 10, 12, 19, 28 and 33 – matched the numbers he had played.

The $98,000 jackpot prize was the largest amount the Mexico resident had ever won, and he plans to use the money to finish paying off his credit cards.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

In FY21, players in Audrain County won more than $5.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $576,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $355,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.