EC-Council Awards ACI Learning with 2021 Training Center of the Year

This recognition from EC-Council is a testament to the work being done in the ACI Learning Hubs every day to educate the IT and cybersecurity professionals needed for the global workforce.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACI Learning has been awarded 2021 Training Center of The Year Award for North America by EC-Council, an organization dedicated to building and refining the cybersecurity profession globally.
— Brett Shively, CEO, ACI Learning
The annual awards program by EC-Council is designed to showcase the qualities and capabilities of EC-Council’s top partners and instructors and provide an excellent quality benchmark for the rest to improve upon. The awards set apart the very best training partners and instructors against the rest.
ACI Learning offers training for the CEH Certification from EC-Council as part of its Information Security Analyst Program. This four-week cyber security IT certification prep program is designed to help individuals get jobs as Information Security Analysts or related roles including Cyber Security Specialist, Information Security Auditor, Site Security Administrator, and more. Training for the CEH Certification is also part of the Cyber Security Specialist Program at ACI Learning.
“Our entire organization is committed to the outcomes of the students that choose to learn with us,” CEO Brett Shively said. “This recognition from EC-Council is a testament to the work being done in the ACI Learning Hubs every day to educate the IT and cybersecurity professionals needed for the global workforce.”
There are six ACI Learning Hubs in the US: Denver, Colorado Springs, Dallas, San Antonio, Jacksonville, and the National Hub for virtual learning nationwide. To learn more about the programs offered at the ACI Learning Hubs, visit www.acilearning.com.
About ACI Learning
ACI Learning delivers lifetime learning to over 250,000 engaged professionals and members across six continents. ACI Learning offers learning to professionals and the enterprises that rely upon them, with the choice of multi-modal delivery. Students can select from on-demand learning, online virtual instructor-led training, on-premise training, and live classroom learning at one of ACI’s six learning hubs across the U.S. ACI Learning is owned by Philadelphia-based Private Equity Firm, Boathouse Capital. Visit acilearning.com and boathousecapital.com to learn more.
