ACI Learning Adds Practice Labs to Its Rapidly Expanding Global Platform
Practice Labs Enables ACI Learning to Offer a Beginning- to-End Learning Journey with Virtual Lab Capabilities
It is rare to find a corporate marriage where two companies complement one another so well.”CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver, CO, October 6, 2021 — ACI Learning announced today that Practice Labs would join its portfolio of Audit, Cyber, and IT learning and assessment solutions for enterprise and consumer markets. ACI Learning will integrate Practice Labs’ people, content/IP, virtual lab capabilities, and customer contracts into its core business operations effective immediately. The Practice Labs brand name will remain in the marketplace alongside the ACI Learning parent brand, and sub-brand ITProTV.
— Brett Shively, CEO of ACI Learning
The expanded ACI Learning will deliver lifetime learning to over 300,000 engaged professionals and members across 170 countries with custom content, learning modalities, labs, and assessments created to be as entertaining as they are effective. Together, ACI Learning and Practice Labs offer a platform where users can learn, practice, and prove their IT skills in real-world situations. Their award-winning performance learning solutions consist of live virtual lab environments aligned with certifications from leading vendors such as CompTIA, Microsoft, Cisco, and VMware.
The unique “test your learning” value proposition, helps cement learning by giving users the chance to practice and learn from their mistakes within a live-lab environment.
The key differentiators of ACI Learning’s lab and assessment solution with Practice Labs includes:
Live hardware, not simulations
Rapid Learning Tool Interoperability (LTI) integrations
Standardized reporting and evaluations
Vendor agnostic platform
Localization or customization options
Broad range of IT topics covering fundamental, intermediate, and advanced levels
“Practice Labs has been a long-standing partner of ACI Learning. Over the past year, we’ve increasingly seen the benefits of delivering our training, labs, and assessment capabilities together, as one company. Our combined expertise and capabilities enable us to better serve Enterprise, Professional, and Career Starter clients as their go-to training provider for all things technology and information management,” noted Brett Shively, CEO of ACI Learning. “We see natural product and staffing synergies by approaching the market with one solution.
Practice Labs, founded in 2005, is an industry leader in virtual IT and Cyber Security lab assessments with a broad network of channel and university partners. Based in Kent, England, Practice Labs expands ACI Learning’s presence in European markets and solidifies ACI’s foothold among B2B clients. Practice Labs co-founder Ricky Doyle notes, "With Practice Labs, we created a people company first, and a tech company second. That philosophy, coupled with an emphasis on student outcomes, aligns perfectly with ACI Learning.”
"We could not be more thrilled to welcome the Practice Labs team into the ACI Learning family,” said Shively. "It is rare to find a corporate marriage where two companies complement one another so well. We share a common work culture and a shared vision for the future of Audit, Cyber, & IT learning and career readiness.”
Chong Moua, Managing Partner at Philadelphia-based Private Equity Firm, Boathouse Capital, added, “Over the past 18 months ACI management has continued to execute by driving extraordinary organic growth during unprecedented headwinds, while successfully integrating the MIS Training Institute, LeaderQuest, and ITProTV into ACI Learning. The combination of our content knowledge, our multi-modal learning, our expanded production capabilities, and now our in-house lab and assessments, will enable us to maintain a unique advantage in the market.”
Boathouse Capital completed the purchase of Practice Labs on October 4, 2021 and integrated its operations with ACI Learning immediately. The combined company now employs over 275 staff in nine locations across the United States and the United Kingdom.
